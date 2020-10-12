“Alexa, can I get an Echo Dot for £19?” Aye, save 62% now on Amazon’s tiny smart speaker

We’re hours away from the deluge of Prime Day deals kicking in. We won’t know about many of Amazon’s bigger deals until midnight tonight, but they’ve teased us with a huge discount on their tiny Echo Dot (3rd gen) smart speaker. You’d normally pay £49.99, but right now you can save £31 and pay just £18.99. That’s a hefty bargain.

While it’s not the punchiest Echo speaker in the sound department - that accolade must go to the formidable Echo Studio, one of our picks for the loudest Bluetooth speakers on the planet - it can be paired with other Echos to create a stereo or multi-room rig.

But even on its own, there’s plenty to love about the Echo Dot. If you’re looking for a discrete device that you can use to control your smart home, or play the radio, podcasts or your latest playlists, we can’t recommend this one highly enough. It’s voice activated, too, so once you’ve set it up you don’t need to lift a finger to have it do your bidding.

There are no guarantees how long this deal will stick around, so if you fancy it, we’d suggest chucking it in your basket asap.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | Was £49.99, now £18.99

Upgrade your life with this tiny smart assistant. Spin your favourite albums, check your calendar, catch the news headlines. At this price it's probably one of the cheapest deals you'll find on Prime Day.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) w/Music Unlimited | $18.99

In the US? Amazon has gone one better, by offering the Echo Dot with the same discount, but also throwing in 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited to the bargain.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 99p for four months of music

More than 60 million tracks will be at your fingertips when you sign in to Amazon Music Unlimited. And that's not all, you'll also have access to a wide range of podcasts… perfect for when you're not rocking out to your favourite tunes.