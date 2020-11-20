AirPods Pros drop back below £200 with this pre-Black Friday mega deal

Black Friday 2020 is now days away, but already Apple's AirPods Pro have proven to be the hottest ticket in town. If you've been after a pair of the slick wireless earbuds, this this deal is the one to beat right now, with the price dropping to just £199.97 at Laptops Direct (or $199 at Amazon US) .

They were this price for a hot minute a couple of weeks ago - the lowest price they've been so far in the lead up to this year's Black Friday music deals - but that price quickly went back up, so if you're thinking about taking the plunge, we wouldn't hang about.

Apple AirPods Pro: Was £249, now £199.97, save £49

An amazing discount, especially considering AirPods Pros were launched just over a year ago. If you want fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for. They're currently available with a £49 discount at Laptops Direct.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: Was $249, now $199, save $50

This crazy deal for the top flight AirPods Pros is live on Amazon US right now. For fast pairing, clear audio, ace noise cancelling and effortless style, you really don't need to look any further.View Deal

AirPods Pros are the most feature-packed of Apple’s killer wireless earbud line-up, with a compact and stylish design, and loads of cool tech inside. This includes Active Noise Cancelling, spatial audio that makes everything sound like it’s playing through a home theatre system, and Force Sensors for convenient control of your tunes. On top of all this you also get voice control as standard via Siri. For their size and weight the sound is massive, too - peace of mind if you prefer your music on the louder side.

If you have a smaller budget, there are AirPods deals to suit you, too - take a look below for the best options right now. Offering all-day comfort, enhanced syncing, plus great sound for those of us who live life on the go, the original AirPods make for an essential purchase. If we were to recommend one option, is would definitely be the AirPods with wireless charging case.

More Black Friday AirPods deals (UK)

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case: Was £199, now £157, save £42

Save £42 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal makes total sense.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Charging Case: Was £159, now £124.49

This deal at Amazon slashes £34.51 off the awesome 2nd-generation AirPods with the standard charging case. They're still a strong seller so are rarely discounted. Best act fast!View Deal

More Black Friday AirPods deals (US)

AirPods 2 + Wireless case: Was $199, now $159.98

Save $40 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal is a no-brainer.View Deal