AirPods Pro are now just £198 at Amazon for Black Friday. Will Apple's premium earbuds get any cheaper?

You may have noticed by the constant TV ads and jingles on the radio, that Black Friday is just hours away. There are loads of great Black Friday music deals to be had, but right now there are few deals that can match this amazing Apple AirPods Pro discount. If you've been after a pair of these tiny earbuds, this deal is the one to beat, with the price dropping to a crazy £198 at Amazon UK (or $199 at Staples).

This is the lowest price they've been so far during this year's Black Friday music deals season, but that price quickly shot back up pretty quickly, so if you're thinking about taking the plunge, we'd suggest you don't hang about - there's no guarantee they will drop this low again.

Apple AirPods Pro: Was £249, now £198, save £51

An amazing discount, especially considering AirPods Pros were launched just over a year ago. If you want fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for. They're currently available with a £51 discount at Amazon.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: Was $249, now $199, save $50

This crazy deal for the top flight AirPods Pros is live on Staples right now. For fast pairing, clear audio, ace noise cancelling and effortless style, you really don't need to look any further.View Deal

So, why should you care about AirPods? Well AirPods Pros are the most feature-packed of Apple’s killer wireless earbud line-up, with a compact and lightweight design, and loads of cool tech inside under their tiny hood. Features include Active Noise Cancelling to help block out much of the outside world, and spatial audio that makes everything sound epic! On top of all this you also get voice control as standard via Siri and neat Force Touch controls to help you take charge of your music.

On a smaller budget? There are other fantastic AirPods deals up for grabs right now, too - we've shared some of the best ones below. Offering all-day comfort, enhanced syncing, plus great sound for those of us who live life on the go, the original AirPods make for an essential purchase. If we were to recommend one option though, it would be the AirPods with wireless charging case.

More Black Friday AirPods deals (UK)

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case: Was £199, now £157, save £42

Save £42 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal makes total sense.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Charging Case: Was £159, now £124.49

This deal at Amazon slashes £34.51 off the awesome 2nd-generation AirPods with the standard charging case. They're still a strong seller so are rarely discounted. Best act fast!View Deal

More Black Friday AirPods deals (US)

AirPods 2 + Wireless case: Was $199, now $159.98

Save $40 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal is a no-brainer.View Deal

AirPods w/wired charging case: $159 , now $128.98

The cheapest AirPods deal out there right now! If you can put up with having to plug your case in to charge it, these have all the same ace tech as the 2nd gen AirPods with wireless charging case.View Deal

The best Black Friday music deals live now (UK)

The best Black Friday music deals live now (US)