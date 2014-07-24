Against Me! to tour the UK in November

Against Me! have announced a UK tour for November.
The Florida punk four piece will be promoting their acclaimed Transgender Dysmorphia Blues album at the following venues:
Nov 13: Bristol, Bierkeller
Nov 14: Birmingham, O2 Academy 2
Nov 15: Glasgow, King Tuts
Nov 16: Leeds, Cockpit
Nov 17: Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
Nov 18: Manchester, Academy 2
Nov 19: London, Electric Ballroom
Tickets for the tour go on general release on July 30, at 9am (UK time).
The band’s recent video for Drinking With The Jocks can be viewed below.