Against Me! to tour the UK in November

Against Me! have announced a UK tour for November.

The Florida punk four piece will be promoting their acclaimed Transgender Dysmorphia Blues album at the following venues:

Nov 13: Bristol, Bierkeller

Nov 14: Birmingham, O2 Academy 2

Nov 15: Glasgow, King Tuts

Nov 16: Leeds, Cockpit

Nov 17: Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

Nov 18: Manchester, Academy 2

Nov 19: London, Electric Ballroom

Tickets for the tour go on general release on July 30, at 9am (UK time).

The band’s recent video for Drinking With The Jocks can be viewed below.