A Black Friday deal too far? Facebook takes $/£50 off its controversial Portal devices

Black Friday can be exciting. An orgy of deals and bargains that can be tempting to anyone with a bit of spare cash. Get the latest gadget! Hot rod your listening experience! Keep up with the Jones's! Upgrade your life!

And then Facebook has to come along and spoil it.

Facebook Portal is a range of devices aimed at video communication. There's Portal TV, a voice-controlled smart camera that connects with your TV and enables you to make videos calls via Whatsapp and Messenger (you know: like your phone does already). And then there's "tablet" versions of that: Portal Mini, an 8" voice-controlled smart camera (imagine a cross between a picture frame and iPad), a bigger version called simply Portal that has a 10" screen, and Portal+, the largest Portal screen at 15.6".

The Facebook Portal range (Image credit: Facebook)

"So far, so what?" you might ask. Beyond Facebook, a software/data company, getting into hardware, is it really that unusual? Video calling has become a part of life, thanks to Facetime, Google Hangouts and the like. Isn't the Portal just the latest gadget to be snapped up in Black Friday fever?

Weeellllll… it depends who you ask. Last month, for instance, Forbes wrote a piece titled "Facebook Portal is The Last Device You'd Want Looking At You", citing privacy concerns, security breaches, the Cambridge Analytica scandal and leading with the line, "either Facebook thinks we're all a bunch of morons ready to give more of our blood to the tech giant, or we actually are a bunch of morons engaged in active data bloodletting at Facebook's doorstep".

Cnet's tech reviewer, meanwhile, headlined her review "No-one Should Buy The Facebook Portal TV" , and referenced Facebook's record on "fact-checking" political ads, giving a platform to extremists in the name of "free-speech" and the development of Facebook News, "a curated news service" that could be anther way for propagandists, bots and trolls to drip-feed more mis-information into our lives.

"In short," she wrote, "there's way too much going on with Facebook for me to recommend sticking its latest round of camera-equipped Portal devices in your home".

And that's the thing. Maybe Facebook Portal is where Facebook finally jumps the shark, the moment it creeps us all out, aware suddenly of how much we're being watched and listened to, of the spies in our home and the data we're leaking to them continuously.

Or, y'know, maybe it's just another Black Friday bargain.

Portal TV: was 149 , now 99

A voice-controlled smart camera that connects with your TV and enables you to make videos calls via Whatsapp and Messenger. And a camera that follows you around the room: "No more 'Wait... I can't see you'" moments, as Facebook put it. View Deal

Portal mini: was 129 , now 79

An 8" voice-controlled smart camera (imagine a cross between a picture frame and iPad). Don't worry about your privacy concerns, says Facebook: "Easily disable the camera and the microphone, or block the lens with the camera cover. And all Portal video calls are encrypted." Phew.View Deal

Portal: was 169 , now 119

As above, but 10" instead of 8". "Listen to music, check your front door, display your favourite photos, share a story with AR effects and more," says FB.View Deal

