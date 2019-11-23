55% off these wireless Marshall headphones

Black Friday might be days away but the sales have started now.

These Marshall Monitor wireless headphones should be a consideration for any rock fan looking for a new pair of bluetooth headphones.

Marshall pretty much invented the modern rock sound back in the 60s, working directly with artists like The Who's Pete Townshend or a young Eric Clapton. Since then, their amps and cabs (aka speakers) have been the first port of call for every rock act worth their salt. The logo and black leatherette-with-gold look is iconic.

But they haven't lasted more than 50 years based on looks alone.

These Marshall Monitor over-ears are designed with the same stellar attention to detail as seen in Marshall's stage audio equipment, and they possess impressive sound capabilities: full-bodied, with deep lows, mids that shine and crystal highs. They're comfortable, give you 30 hours of performance and look the bollocks (technical term).