Your ultimate guide to Rebellion Festival 2018, by the bands who will be there

As thousands of punks throughout the land ready themselves to descend on northern England's favourite seaside town, it can mean only one thing: Rebellion Festival is upon us once again.

As always, the Rebellion bill is stuffed to the brim with some of the world's most essential punk music. But with the line-up growing in size and scope every year, it can feel a daunting task to work out what the fest's must-see bands really are.

Well, help is on hand. Here, we've assembled a crack team of Rebellion experts to help you through the bill. New Order legend Peter Hook, Hanoi Rocks man Michael Monroe and Stiff Little Fingers drummer Steve Grantley are joined by members of Petrol Girls, Maid Of Ace, Wonk Unit, The Kut and Soap Girls to provide you with an essential list of Rebellion viewing – including everything from headliners to underground unknowns. Because who should know better than the people actually playing? With a hey and a ho, let's go...

Aerial Salad

Alex Wonk (Wonk Unit): "I have a thing about genuine bands. Bands not chasing scenes, bands just making music because they believe in it. Aerial Salad and their debut album Roach is the sound of teenage life in Manchester in 2018. Raw, honest, naive, it's the sound of youth and an uncertain future. The songwriting from this band is as good as it gets. Song for the day: Throw It Away."

The Baby Seals

Ren (Petrol Girls): "I just think it’s important at a festival to make some time to sing along to anthems about nipple hair. Baby Seals are on right before Dream Nails, and are a super fun festival band."

The Barstool Preachers

Alison C Elliott (Maid Of Ace): "Six good-hearted guys from Brighton pumping out pop-punk-ska with a shit-ton of positive energy. It’s hard not to notice these guys are killing it right now. Their new album dropping at this year’s Rebellion, and you'd be a fool not to get down."

The Boys

Michael Monroe: "Hi, all you Rebellion punk rockers! It’s a great honour to play at this festival with so many cool bands. The Boys are my good friends and one of the best bands ever. I love their first self-titled album, and second album Alternative Chartbusters. We actually used to play TCP live in the early days of Hanoi Rocks.

With my current band, we've had Honest John Plain guest with us live on TCP a couple of times, which was a great thrill, of course. He and especially Casino Steel are dear friends, and Steel has always been a hero. The stuff he did with the legendary Gary Holton is totally outstanding, especially the first album they made. When The Boys played in Finland a while ago they had me come up onstage to sing Sick On You and TCP which was a nice feather in my cap.

Steve Grantley (Stiff Little Fingers): The Boys are in The Empress Ballroom with a full band set on Friday night at 6.45. They’re genuine old-school punk rock legends and were part of the original movement playing The Hope and Anchor in 1976 plus supporting The Ramones in 78. They’re massively underrated, have great songs and will no doubt deliver a fun packed power pop set of classic punk tunes. Definitely one not to miss!

Buzzcocks

Peter Hook: "They gave us, as Joy Division, our first leg-up in this business, and we repaid them by blowing them offstage at every gig. Sorry. A great band, Pete Shelley and Steve Diggle are great musicians in the true punk style. Great singles and some very truly great songs all still played with great spirit."

Camille and Noemie (Soap Girls): “We grew up listening to Buzzcocks – their amazing melodies and songwriting hit you in the heart. They are a must-watch at Rebellion this year. Our favourite all time track – Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t've) is a staple at every venue we have played, and to see these legends live will be a massive dream come true."

Going Underground The Kut's Princess Maha gives her guide to the best of the underground... "Here's a collection of bands I’d be checking out if I could. A nod to the following bands, in order of appearance: The Soap Girls: Even if I’m not a fan of the nudity (I mean – they know this!), I do like a couple of their songs and music videos, and they're worth checking out. Poly-esters: Kez who fronts is an old mate of mine. They tour enough and they are definitely worth watching. The Yalla Yallas: Ironically, we’ve wanted to be on a bill together for ages – they're nuts on stage apparently, but unfortunately we clash! Weekend Recovery: Great new band who are getting pretty active with touring, which is always good to see. Desensitised: Love where they're heading, and they even let us borrow Libby on bass for a show. In Evil Hour: Great female powerhouse of punk, worth checking out. Millie Manders & The Shut Up: We’ve shared a few line ups and they have a refreshing, street ska sounds. The Mis-Made: They're travelling all the way over from Australia, and that alone makes them worth seeing, but they also have songs, the musicianship and stage presence. Popes Of Chillitown: My mate Jack plays drums in them, and having heard him play, that alone makes me know how amazing they are going to be. They’ve been on my hit list for years! iDestroy: All girl indie rock, if you like that kind of stuff then go check it. Hands Off Gretel: They have a great vocal and stage presence. Guaranteed show. J’aime Rachelle: Joins on the almost acoustic stage for the first time, travelling all the way from Ireland! I’ve not heard her yet but would go if I could, to give her some support."

Clowns

Alex Wonk (Wonk Unit): "Okay, are you ready for how I'm going to describe Clowns? Here goes... OMG! These are the best band on the planet! If you have to follow these bastards, you're going to have to up your game, because they're just brilliant. Punk needs bands like Clowns to keep us on our toes, because you'll get steamrollered otherwise. I'm very excited to be seeing Clowns again. Song for the day: Play Dead (pray they play this. Probably the heaviest tune you'll hear all weekend).

Delinquents

Steve Grantley (Stiff Little fingers): "Delinquents are on at 4.15 on Thursday, in the Pavillion. They’re a confident three-piece from Dundee who have solid, energy-filled pop-punk oriented songs, and they’re well worth checking out."

The Dickies

Michael Monroe: The Dickies' The Dawn Of The Dickies album is also one of my faves, the song Infidel Zombie in particular. It has a really cool saxophone riff and great unusual chords. As a sax player, I really dig that one."

Dream Nails

Ren (Petrol Girls): "I cannot wait to see Dream Nails descend on Rebellion. Blackpool isn’t ready for them! They play awesome catchy punk about shit that actually matters. They’re wild punk witches that will hex every creep at the festival."

Efa Supertramp

Ren (Petrol Girls): "I had the pleasure of touring solo with Efa last year with our pal poet Bridget Hart. Efa’s a DIY punk superhero with a hell of a pair of lungs, heart of gold and a way stronger liver than me."

The Exploited

Alison C Elliott (Maid Of Ace): "Need I introduce these ol' top dogs? In case you didn’t know, this is hardcore punk rock from Scotland, formed in 1979 and still as real as ever. This is punk at its truest for me: music you just want fuck shit up to, and let out your aggression to with songs like Fuck The System. Lucky to have played a few times with them, and after some health issues, I'm so glad to see Wattie is on top form right now. If you've never seen them live...you need to do it NOW!"

Grade 2

Alison C Elliott (Maid Of Ace): "First heard about this lot a couple of years ago when we crossed paths during a Euro tour, needless to say we partied all night! Since then I’ve seen their name all over the place. We eventually booked a couple gigs together and weren’t disappointed – these are three young lads from the Isle Of Wight bashing out energetic street punk with catchy choruses, singing about everyday shit on their latest album Break The Routine. They perform like pros – tight as assholes."

Hospital Food

Princess Maha (The Kut): "I won’t lie, I’ve not seen them yet, but I love a good power trio. They are on the same stage as us on the Thursday, and their frontman Ben deps [stands in] for a few bands that I’ve seen, ironically – which deserves some respect, because it keeps the scene alive. It’s great to see musicians helping make gigs happen. We had a laugh the other night and also took the happiest looking drunk selfie ever. I’m going to borrow his jacket for our show!"

In Evil Hour

Ren (Petrol Girls): "The North East’s answer to Rise Against! Quality sing-along political punk anthems."

Jah Wobble

Peter Hook: "One of my heroes. His work with PIL was awe-inspiring, and his staunch independence and innovative work is a inspiration to us all. He wrote a great book about his life in music, highly recommended too. And a lovely man to boot."

Maid Of Ace

Ren (Petrol Girls): "Sister Punk! Love getting rowdy to Maid Of Ace."

The Murderburgers

Alex Wonk (Wonk Unit): "Scotland's finest punk rock export. The saddest, most beautiful songs, loved the world over in the DIY underground. Good to see them playing Rebellion. This is going to be a busy one for breakfast on Saturday! Song for the day: Unemployment Here I Come."

Petrol Girls

Alison C Elliott (Maid Of Ace): "I was blown away by this lot when I first saw them play Wonkfest a few years back. Four-piece riot punk band from the UK, lead by Ren, a girl who will fuckin' kill you if you touch her again. Shouting loud about real issues, a band needed in the scene right now. Go raise your fist to this!"

Pizzatramp

Alex Wonk (Wonk Unit): "If you want to see the best hardcore punk band in the world right now, go and see Pizzatramp. There really isn't much more to say. These guys are just the best. Total thrashers, total characters, total entertainment. Song for today: The Lurg."

The Professionals

Michael Monroe: "The Professionals album I Didn’t See It Coming has always been one of my favourites – there’s great songs on there like Kick Down The Doors. I’m glad they’ve come back now after 30 years with some very strong new material. Paul Cook is one of the best rock drummers of all time, in my not so humble opinion."

The Raging Nathans

Alex Wonk (Wonk Unit): "Like hundreds of other punk bands around the world that gig for fuck all year after year, start DIY labels and release their friend's bands' records, who are breathing life into our scene and doing all the work so that others can enjoy it, but who don't really get any credit: these are one of them. And they should be rewarded for their efforts, because their latest album Cheap Fame is a total banger. This is punk rock from Dayton, Ohio, USA. Song for the day: Circling The Drain."

Red Light Rebels

Steve Grantley (Stiff Little fingers): "Red Light Rebels are from Cheltenham and they’re killing it right now. They have a more modern twist on the punk rock musical ethic, but with their tracks Barrel Of A Gun and Joyride they will definitely liven up the proceedings. Check them out at 5pm in The Pavilion on Thursday."

The Restarts

Alex Wonk (Wonk Unit): If you want to see a genuine punk rock band, go and see The Restarts. These guys walk the walk. They are brave, they are kind, they are selfless, they are activists. The music they make is like being hit with a sledgehammer. Drone Attack is just an incredible tune. There ain't many bands that get me in the pit, but The Restarts are one of them. Good people."

Stiff Little Fingers

Camille and Noemie (Soap Girls): "Who doesn’t love these guys?! Another legendary band with epic music and who are known for their live performances. Certainly a must-see, and the passion their fans have for them speaks volumes. We are excited to see them, as we have been fans since we were little girls."

Strange Bones

Camille and Noemie (Soap Girls): "Last year when we performed at Rebellion, we stood near the introducing stage and heard a band playing and were like, 'Damn, who is that?!' So we went about getting as much info on the band as possible. Great riffs and fearlessly anti-political, we are excited to see them on the line up and so should you be.”

Svetlanas

Camille and Noemie (Soap Girls): "A band that reminds us there are serious issues in the world that need to be – they're aggressive, energetic and vocally intense. Olga is an experience that cannot be missed! If there was a band that could be the face of Rebellion, it would be The Svetlanas."

Theatre Of Hate/Spear Of Destiny

Peter Hook: "I love their history. Kirk never gives up, gives it his all and is very important in musical history. An emotive singer, his work with Mick Jones (Clash) produced some fantastic 12" singles, such as Liberator and Westworld both being two great examples of a great band with a great producer. This boy is fantastic!"

UK Subs

Michael Monroe: "Some of my favourite bands on the bill are UK Subs, The Boys, The Dickies and The Professionals, to name just a few. The UK Subs album Endangered Species is still one of my all-time favourites.

I love Nicky Garratt’s production – the heavy snare and drum sounds punching you in the face, as well as the massive guitar just oozing out of the speakers. I’ve covered two songs off this album – Endangered Species and I Won’t Lie Down And Die, and a couple of times I've even had the great honour of Charlie Harper guesting with me onstage for Endangered Species. I also love the single Keep On Runnin’ (’Til You Burn), and of course the older stuff like Warhead. A great band and good friends of mine."

Princess Maha (The Kut): "It would be almost rude not to. I mean, they’ve been going since the mid 70s, and there’s so much respect for the bands that drove the first wave of British punk. Charlie Harper is a legend. I remember some of the first gigs I ever went to in the North West with UK Subs headlining. But then, I saw them at Nice n Sleazy, Morecambe last month and the current line-up is still killing it. It’s all good vibes, everyone singing along and a guaranteed mosh pit."

Vice Squad

Princess Maha (The Kut): "I absolutely love this band! I was a total latecomer to their music, but having seen them play live a few times now, I’m becoming more and more of a fan, with the vest top to prove it. Beki, Paul and the band are just on fire on set – musically and physically. I finally got to see them when they headlined the Thinking Pink all dayer we played in Derby. You can just tell how much they’ve toured, and of course they’ve got the songs and showmanship to back it up. All good banter, too."

The naked, masked guitarist

Peter Hook also wanted to pay tribute to a man he described only as "the masked guitarist who plays with his knob out", so here goes...

Peter Hook: "One more... My favourite is the masked guitarist who plays with his knob out! That truly is punk. Every time I see him/it, he really makes me smile, and I think it cocks (no pun intended) a real snoot at the way we all look at life. Personally, I think the big reveal is well overdue. You never know... it could be me."

So that's that – the best of Rebellion is now firmly at your fingertips. In the meantime, we'll sign off with this closing message from Michael Monroe:

"These are just a few of the great artists and bands playing at Rebellion Festival. I’m really looking forward to being a part of it. See you there!

Love, respect and rock'n'roll,

Michael Monroe"

Rebellion Festival is taking place on the 02-05 August in Blackpool, UK. Tickets are available now.