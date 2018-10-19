You could be on the cover of Metal Hammer's Slayer tribute issue!

We're bringing together as many Slayer fans as possible for a massive Slayer tribute issue in December.

This December, Metal Hammer will be unveiling our huge Slayer tribute issue – and we want YOU to be a part of it. We're asking all Slayer fans around the world to send us their photos, and we'll use them all for a massive Slayer fan collage that'll go on the cover of the magazine!

All you need to do is take a photo of yourself throwing the horns and giving us your best "SLAYEEEERRRR!" scream. Send the photo to metalhammer@futurenet.com, or send them to us via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #SlayerHorns.

Get those horns up, get snapping and we'll unveil the cover this December.

