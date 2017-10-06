World Guitar Day 2017: The Guitars That Built Rock'n'Roll

Where would Jimi Hendrix be without his Stratocaster? Jimmy Page without a Les Paul? Michael Schenker without his iconic Flying V? Can you imagine Angus Young peacock-strutting his way across the world’s stages without his trusty Gibson SG?

Guitars are synonymous with the guitarists who play them; but more than that, they’re synonymous with rock’n’roll itself, an integral part of it’s very fabric. Think of rock’n’roll, you’re thinking of guitars, from Chuck Berry to the Allman Brothers, from The Clash to Van Halen, from Alter Bridge to Avenged Sevenfold.

For World Guitar Day 2017, we’ve gathered together our Guitars That Built Rock’n’Roll series into one handy page. It’s the stories of the world’s great guitars, the companies that made them, and those who payed them.

The Guitars That Built Rock: The Gibson Les Paul

The Guitars That Built Rock: The Fender Stratocaster

The Guitars That Built Rock: The Gibson Flying V

The Guitars That Built Rock: The Gibson Firebird

The Guitars That Built Rock: The Gibson SG

The Guitars That Built Rock: The Fender Telecaster

The Guitars That Built Rock: The Gibson ES-335

The Guitars That Built Rock: The Gibson Les Paul Junior

The Guitars That Built Rock: The Jackson Randy Rhoads

The Guitars That Built Rock: The Rickenbacker 330

The Guitars That Built Rock: The Gibson Explorer

The Guitars That Built Rock: The Gretsch G6120 Chet Atkins