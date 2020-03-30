Tracks of the Week: new music from Massive Wagons, The Blinders and more

Need some new, high-voltage music recommendations? You've come to the right place.

We've narrowed this week's new rock'n'roll down to the eight prime cuts you see below.

Last week Deraps romped to victory, followed by Bad Touch in second place and Robert Jon & The Wreck in third. Well done to all three of them! And before you get stuck into this week's selection – and especially if you could use a little pick-me-up – have a spin of Deraps' ridiculously fun, Van Halen-tastic winning single. Enjoy!

Massive Wagons - In It Together

You know those tracks that make you sit up and smile straight away? With the kind of satisfying crunch and from-the-heart melody that says 'it's all going to be ok'? In It Together, taken from their upcoming album House Of Noise, is one of those. MW have never been ones to hide behind riffs (though they've got those by the wagonload... I'll get my coat) and this explosion of beefy boogie and pop rock punch is no exception. Imagine a boozy lock-in with Status Quo and The Darkness and you're in the right ballpark.

Massive Wagons on Facebook I Pre-order House Of Noise

The Blinders - Forty Days And Forty Nights

From one, sunshine-filled kind of apocalyptic rave to another, much darker one. It still rocks like an absolute monster though. And that's the beauty with this Manchester-based trio; their new album, the brilliantly titled Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath (written before the present state of affairs took hold) combines literary suaveness with the sort of politically engaged fire that'll turn the heads of IDLES fans, and (in the case of Forty Days) a galloping, hypnotic headbanger of a hook. Angry, whip-smart stuff that you can dance to, in other words.

The Blinders on Facebook I Pre-order Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath

Larkin Poe - Holy Ghost Fire

We couldn't resist including this second single from the Nashville-based sisters' upcoming album, Self Made Man. This one's got a subtle gospel-y hoodoo to it – with it's early blues flavours and harmonised chorus cries of 'testify' and 'smoke risin' higher' – but make no mistake, it rocks hard. The sound of people who've clearly listened to their share of Son House and Zeppelin, Aerosmith and the like.

Larkin Poe on Facebook I Pre-order Self Made Man

Hunter & The Bear - Digital Light

Soaring, sky-high ambition in a bottle now. The new single from Brit rockers Hunter & The Bear is the sound of a band with big dreams and an ear for relatable themes and arms-in-the-air choruses to back it up. A song about "the loose connections in friendships made in the digital age", you can catch it live at their rescheduled dates in September.

Hunter & The Bear on Facebook I Pre-order gig tickets and check updates

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit - Only Children

There are brooding, countrified dudes with acoustic guitars and strong jaws, and then there's Jason Isbell. If you like your rootsy music with a side of heartland – insightful and free of cliches, but still instantly relatable – he's the guy for you. This latest slice of his forthcoming album, Reunions, is an uncluttered, exquisite vignette from a songwriter reaching towards the peak of his powers.

Pre-order Reunions and check updates

Fallen Temples - As Long As I Can Stand

They sing about breaking down walls, and with gleaming, full-pelt rockers like this up their sleeve you can't help thinking they just might literally do that. Mixing bold notes of Clutch and Rival Sons with a truckload of riffy, heavy classic rock (think Black Sabbath, Thin Lizzy...), As Long As I Can Stand takes no prisoners as it bulldozes triumphantly into your head and parks there.

Fallen Temples on Facebook I Music and merch

Highly Suspect - These Days

Teamed with a video that captures the ultimate family meal from hell (starring Tony Cavalero from HBO's Righteous Gems, The Dirt and School of Rock), this is a slick blaze of hard-hitting rock, woozy grunge/alt rock tones and ramped up chaos. Expect mighty guitars, thought-provoking lyrics... and a crossbow. Check out this and more on their latest album MCID.

Highly Suspect on Facebook I Buy MCID and check updates

GATC - Rock 'N' Roll Is Here To Stay

Playing like it’s their last chance to rock out before lockdown (maybe even their last chance ever), Girish Pradhan and friends squeeze out every last drop of extravagant, hard-grooving 80s action this song has to offer. Which is a LOT. And so there are XXL shrieks, slapping bass solos, guitar solos that probably came with their own limo and chorus chants made for festivals. Party on...

Girish & The Chronicles on Facebook I Pre-order the album Rock The Highway