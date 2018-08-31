Tracks Of The Week: New music from Alkaline Trio, Imagine Dragons and more

Stadium-filling American rock, classic emo-pop and some weird stuff from Norway: we've got all this and more for you in this round up of the week's best new music. But before we get to that, it's time to take a look back at the winner's of last week's vote. Congrats to the three artists who made it to podium this week, especially to London art-punks Art Brut, who took the top spot.

3. Ghost - Dance Macabre (Carpenter Brut Remix)

2. Clutch - In Walks Barbarella

1. Art Brut - Wham! Bang! Pow! Let's Rock Out!

Alkaline Trio - Demon and Division

Alkaline Trio are back to doing what they do best with their latest single: singalong emo anthems doused with sweet melancholy, harmonies and irresistible hooks. The grown up in you will tell you it's juvenile, the teenager will be ripping their shirt off and screaming along to every word.

Imagine Dragons - Natural

In true Imagine Dragons style, this brand new single combines the best of pounding rock, brooding pop, slick electronica and alternative R&B for a track which will no doubt cement ID's place as the global rock band of choice. The extremely eerie video provides a fitting visual counterpoint to the song's moody thrum.

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers - Apocalypse Now (& Later)

Adding a mellow poppy sheen to the stomping folk-punk she perfected with Against Me!, this Tom Petty-inspired single from Grace's new project The Devouring Mothers tells the touching tale of watching the world burn in the company of the person you love the most. Which is nice, in a way.

Pete Spiby - Bible Studies

Ex-Black Spiders man Pete Spiby trades in hard rock for soul-searching darkened blues here, throwing in strains of REM, Ride and The Smithereens for good measure. On his new material, Spiby says: "I have sorrow in my pocket and exorcising the ghosts is a way out of the darkness. There were a lot of deaths in rock during 2017 that made me think about mortality, depression and life. There's a thread that goes through all of this and it’s basically a collection of domestic blues songs, sometimes seen from both sides of the story."

Muncie Girls - Clinic

This track's sweet, sunny harmonies, chiming guitars and pertinent social message make it the true indie-punk anthem you've been yearning for all summer. On the track, vocalist Lande Hekt says: "This song is half about how important it is to get your mental health checked and ring the DAS, but it’s also about how long it all takes and how unbelievably underfunded it is. I have a lucky time with my mental health compared to so many people, and I have to think about how incredibly hard it is for so many people."

Tancred - Something Else

This song – with its shimmering indie pop and louche vocal turn – is good and all, but the video is surely its talking point. It's basically Riverdale, but gay. Amazing, right? Starring "America’s Lesbian Sweetheart" Brittany Ashley and US punks Potty Mouth, it's a Twin Peaksy celebration of all things queer and weird. On the video, Tancred says: "Brittany and I had wanted to work on a video together for awhile, and Potty Mouth basically is Josie and the Pussycats, so it all came together just right."

Salvation Jayne - Cortez

This song takes its inspiration from cult TV show American Horror Story, so it follows it's got a video just as gnarly to accompany it. Dirty, sleazy and stuffed to the brim with attitude, this will likely appeal to fans of Clutch, Queens Of The Stone Age and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Lydia Laska - Teslicity, Baby!

This extremely lo-fi, nostalgia-heavy slice of alt-rock swaggers and sways in equal measure, crowbarring elements of psych-rock, proto-punk, hints of New York's avant garde and melancholic glam rock into its three minutes. It's being dubbed a "kaleidoscopic stroll through the gutter," and it's a description that absolutely fits.

