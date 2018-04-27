Tracks Of The Week: new music and videos from Stephen Malkmus, Skating Polly and more

Welcome, dear readers, to the first instalment of Louder's brand new Tracks Of The Week feature. Here's the deal: each week, we'll select 10 of the finest tracks to have burst forth into the world over the last seven days, then hand over to you in order to crown a winner among them.

So, this week, will it be the breezy pop-rock of Japan's Maison Book Girl, the dark, distorted alt.rock of Canadian artist Chastity, or something else entirely that rocks your boat? There's only one way to find out – listen in via the links below and let us know what you think by voting at the bottom of the page.

We'll be announcing the winners of the previous week's round in each following feature, so be sure to check back every Friday to see if your favourite made it through.

For now, let's delve into the glittering musical gems we picked this week...

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks - Refute

Arguably the most exciting thing about this twangy, country-infused duet is that it stars former Sonic Youth bassist Kim Gordon on dual-vocal duty. The first song to be unleashed from Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks' new album, Sparkle Hard, it sees Malkmus turning his knack for deft, intelligent songwriting towards rootsy Americana.

Skating Polly - Hollywood Factory

The third release from their upcoming album The Make It All Show – the first of which featured former X legend Exene Cervenka – Hollywood Factory marks a subtle change of pace for the Oklahoma "ugly pop" trio, switching their usual upbeat pop-grunge racket for sunny indie-rock. The band's Kelli Mayo says of the track: "We first wrote Hollywood Factory after I filmed a pilot for a TV show and the possibility of it getting picked up was all I could think about for a while. The lyrics were meant to poke fun at the idea of going to Hollywood and selling out, or at least trying to sell out if Hollywood will have you. It's probably the most poppy song on the record and the most cheerful one for sure."

Split Cranium - Ingurgitated Liquids

There's shouting, there's D-Beat and there's mega-riffs – but as this track comes courtesy of Ipecac Recordings, it follows that there's also much more to it than that. The first track to be released from their recently-announced second album I’m The Devil And I’m OK, this offering from the Old Man Gloom/Converge/Circle supergroup sees the band clattering back to form with this visceral blast of no-holds-barred punk metal.

Chastity - Children

The first track to be released from Chastity's debut album Death Lust, Children is a direct and abrupt slice of swirling distortion and crunching guitars with a poignant message at its heart – imagine what the Deftones might sound like if they'd grown up on a steady diet of Swans and Sunn0))). Chastity brainchild Brandon Williams says of the track: "This is a close up on the practice of institutional racism that's revealed itself in my hometown by members of the police. Black Lives Matter. How much do black lives matter to police?"

The Chamanas - If You Build It, We Will Break It

And now for something completely different: this track from the El Paso Latin rockers – featuring contributions from ex-At The Drive-In co-founder and Sparta frontman Jim Ward and Latin musician Kiko Rodriguez – is ushered in by breezy accordion and dub beats before dissolving into an upbeat indie wig-out that takes aim at Trump's perceived persecution of Latinx and border communities in America. Sure, the lyrics are slightly hokey, but the sentiment is there.

Hilary Woods - Black Rainbow

Having recently been announced as part of Robert Smith's Meltdown festival, Woods' newly-released single is precisely as esoteric as you might expect: ethereal Twin Peaks-esque synths meet layered, lovelorn dream-pop. On the track, Woods says: "Black Rainbow was so named because I loved that image; the idea that when that’s all one can see overhead, when a relationship is dying between two people that once loved each other very much, there is no choice but to believe that there is something better for you at the end of it all."

Elevant - Nowhere

This Liverpool trio chuck the best of Soundgarden, Muse and Radiohead into one giant melting point, and the results are this irresistible single taken from upcoming EP Here Come The Cold Sweats. On the track, frontman Michael Edwards says: "Nowhere was written from a real rock bottom relationship moment coming from the stresses of trying to help and be in love with someone who was going through a bad bout of depression, and not knowing what to do or how you can make a difference at all. It's still fairly emotional to sing it now, and as much as it doesn't read like it, it's probably the closest we get to writing a love song.”

The Dunts - Birds And The Beez

Self-professed Glasgow "council-punks" The Dunts are part of the Scottish city's brilliant and broad underground music scene – this new single calls on the likes of Idlewild and The Futureheads at their most abrasive, while piling on plenty of the band's own modern identity. On the track, the band says: "Honestly, it’s kinda written about talking to yourself when you’re hitting a bad one, but lyrically it’s also meant to seem like you’re having a conversation with someone else. The birds are the ones chirping outside when you’ve been up until 8am and the beez are the intended remedy.”

Maison Book Girl - Bath Room (UK Version)

We defy you to unearth a catchier tune than this offering from "contemporary J-Pop Idol band" Maison Book Girl. Its shimmering, upbeat and complex pop-rock is sure to become this summer's alternative anthem. On the song, the band says "These songs are very popular among our Japanese fans, and we’ll be so glad if our UK fans like them too. We can’t wait to play at The Great Escape Festival 2018 and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone in the UK. Please come to see us!"

Jaye Jayle - Ode To Betsy

Young Widows frontman Evan Patterson unveils the first instalment from his brand new Americana-noir project with this track which is moody, brooding and thick with disorienting atmosphere. Swinging between nihilistic neo-folk, roots-rock and Krautrock, the track owes more than just a subtle debt to David Lynch's predilection for dark ambience – thanks, no doubt, to the involvement of Lynch's long-time music supervisor, Dean Hurley, on production duties.

So, what do you think? Click here to cast your vote.