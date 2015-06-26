Tracks Of The Week

Another week, another slew of brilliant – albeit shouty – songs.

**DISTURBED – The Vengeful One **If you’ve already read our review of the The Vengeful One video, then you’ll know how utterly ludicrous Disturbed’s comeback testimony is; the last four years away have clearly taught the band little in the way of subtlety, sophistication or nuance. But, of course, we wouldn’t have David Draiman any other way. Sing like a monkey, Dave.

**BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - You Want A Battle (Here’s A War) **All eyes are on the Bridgend four-piece in the run-up to their new album, Venom. They’ll need to pull something seriously special out of the bag as their last album, Temper Temper was positively average. Following on from the crunch of No Way Out which was released in May, their latest track bodes well for a reassuring return to form. Watch this space.

**SLAYER – Repentless **The perennial Californian thrashers are set to release their first album in six years this September. Here’s the title track of their eagerly anticipated collection – and their first since the death of guitarist and founding member Jeff Hanneman. They’ve endured much during the last few years and – if this track is anything to go by – we’re in for another round of intense, archetypal metal come the autumn.

FRANK CARTER AND THE RATTLESNAKES – Juggernaut Anyone who has written off Frank Carter following the demise of his post-Gallows outfit Pure Love should think again. Here’s a taster of his new band’s debut album Blossom – out in August: it’s barbed, defiant and wrapped up in spite.

**VENNART – Operate **Mike Vennart has been busy since his band Oceansize parted ways in 2011. In between writing songs for his new band British Theatre and touring with Biffy Clyro as a second guitarist, he’s worked on his solo debut The Demon Joke. The soaring Operate sounds like the melodic love child of the three with a hint of melancholy 80s pop. Watch the video, which sees Vennart transformed into an ass-kicking cartoon character that slays monsters with his fret skills. What’s not to like?

**THE SHIRTS – Teenage Crutch **The Shirts were one of the New York punk bands associated with CBGB’s scene in the mid-to-late ‘70s. They were fronted by Annie Golden, who would go on to star in TV shows such as Cheers and Miami Vice, and, most recently, Orange Is the New Black. That’s right folks, you might know her better as Norma, the (almost) mute resident of Litchfield Penitentiary who wound up in jail after pushing a hippy guru off a cliff. The latest season sees her character start up a hippy cult of her own, but this in this live clip from 1979 you’ll see a very different Golden; screeching, pogoing, and openly displaying her unabashed love of all things punk. Never trust a hippy!