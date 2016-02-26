Tracks of the Week

“Without music,” the German philosopher Frederick Nietzsche once wrote, “life would be a mistake.” Something to ponder there, on a cold Friday morning. Happily, there’s no mistaking the life-enhancing quality of the new music we’re about to lay before you.

Listen, enjoy and leave your own philosophical comments below…

BLACK STONE CHERRY – The Rambler

As if this song wasn’t sad enough already, have amped up the pathos with this moving video. Not much happens in it, granted but the whole thing, like the track itself, is super melancholy. Taken from Black Stone Cherry’s forthcoming fifth album, The Rambler is a sign that we’re going to be in for treat when the album is released. Get yer hankies out now…

ANTHRAX – Breathing Lightning

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante was apparently not sure what his bandmates would make of the music he’d written for this song, but he shouldn’t have been. Because while there are elements of classic rock within its riffs, Breathing Lightning is nevertheless pure Anthrax, and stands proudly alongside their rich back catalogue.

HELLYEAH – Human

Ahead of the release of their fifth album, metal supergroup Hellyeah have released this video for its first single, Human. It starts off mellow and tender, but soon bursts into a veritable slab of hard rockin’ metal. Which is just what you’d expect from a band featuring members of Mudvayne, Pantera and Nothingface.

BRIAN FALLON – Nobody Wins

Brian Fallon always had a knack for making Gaslight Anthem songs sad and hopeful in equal measure, and he’s done it again with this track. Taken from his forthcoming debut solo album Painkillers, Nobody Wins is a beautiful mid-tempo tune that will help put your heart together again, but only once it’s ripped it open and let it bleed for a while.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE – Cut Me Loose

Fancy something a little dark? You could do worse than this video for Cut Me Loose. Taken from the metalcore outfit’s forthcoming album, Incarnate, this is a powerhouse of a song that, while not as brutal as some of the Massachusetts’ maulers songs, still builds into a truly frightening crescendo. As for the video – we’ll just let you watch that for yourself.

NOTHING – Vertigo Flowers

After pharmaceutical super-villain Martin Shkreli was revealed as the financial backer of their record label, Nothing parted ways with Collect Records – which was set up Thursday’s Geoff Rickly and has sadly suffered as a result – and took their album to a new label. This is taken from that record, and it’s a scuzzy, rock’n’rolly, shoegazey song full of attitude, feedback and unpolished beauty.