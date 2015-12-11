Your latest instalment of Tracks Of The Week features the first offerings from Killswitch Engage and Brian Fallon’s new albums, a Simon & Garfunkel cover and an ominous song about a wolf. Listen, enjoy and comment below…

SILVER SNAKES – Red Wolf

Formed in 2011 by Alex Estrada after the demise of his former band Cathedrals, Silver Snakes are already on their third full-length, Saboteur. This monolithic number is taken from that record and sees the Californian band go down a dark, heavy and atmospheric route that only gets darker, heavier and more atmospheric as the song progresses.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE – Strength Of The Mind

There’s barely any information available about Killswitch Engage’s forthcoming seventh album, but the Massachusetts metalcore outfit have just released this video for the first song to be taken from it. Over 15 years after forming, this song goes to show that the band are still as brutal – and as melodic – as ever. Roll on the record.

BRIAN FALLON – A Wonderful Life

Just months after The Gaslight Anthem went on hiatus, frontman Brian Fallon has revealed the first song from his first solo record. A rollicking, driven anthem, it sounds much more like mid-era Gaslight than latter day Gaslight did, and is still full of the optimistic romanticism that permeated those songs, but one that comes after you’ve been knocked down and out.

DISTURBED – The Sound Of Silence

If someone said that Disturbed would one day cover Simon & Garfunkel’s very beautiful The Sound Of Silence, you’d think they were taking the piss. But that’s exactly what the Chicago nu metallers did on this year’s sixth studio album, Immortalized. And it actually works very well – it’s powerful but subtle, beautiful but edgy, and the piano refrain sounds a little like it’s out of The Exorcist.

BURY TOMORROW – Memories

With a title like Memories, this new Bury Tomorrow track has the potential to be a sweet, sentimental number. Which, if any other band were playing it, it might have been. But this is Southampton’s premier metalcore merchants, so it’s anything but. A ferocious track with a monster chorus, it promises big things from the band’s forthcoming album.

BASEMENT – Oversized

After two albums, Ipswich emo types Basement called it a day in 2012. But, like most of the mid-’90s emo bands they styled themselves after, after breaking up, their following grew and they reunited. This is the first song taken from their forthcoming third record. Sweet, gentle and sad, it’s a tune that proves they probably shouldn’t have split in the first place.