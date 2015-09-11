Tracks Of The Week

Join us as we make our weekly trip to the well stocked rock pick ‘n’ mix counter, with a sweet tooth and the biggest of bags.

AGAINST ME! – Cliché Guevara

Taken from the excellently-titled new live album, 23 Live Sex Acts, this single sees the band on fantastic form, storming through this 2003 track with furious conviction and aplomb. Raw and real, this song brims with potent power, easily bottling and capturing the energy of the performance. So turn it on, turn it up and it’ll be like you’re there in the flesh!

PUBLICIST UK – Canary

Despite their name, Publicist UK are a New York based four-piece based in New York. Formed by members of Municipal Waste, Freshkills, Revocation and Goes Cube, they play gloomy dark new wave music that sounds like Joy Division channelling Sisters Of Mercy. Don’t worry, though – there are still some bone-crunching riffs towards the end of this epic, doom-laden tune.

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS – Better Off Dead

Set in a creepy abandoned mansion, the video to this track, from this year’s fourth album, Madness. *Better Off Dead *is a surge of urgent and dramatic emotion that’s as catchy and infectious as it is sinister and dark, and which perfectly straddles the line between pop and rock. Whether you want to or not, it’ll have you singing along on the first listen.

THE FRONT BOTTOMS – Summer Shandy

A 15 minute video for a 3 and-a-half minute song, this is a mini-film that only die-hard Front Bottoms fans might be truly interested in watching from start to finish, but sandwiched between tour adventure home movies is a song that captures the New Jersey’s knack for happy-sad lyrics and the way their slightly punky, not-quite-acoustic songs punch you straight in the heart.

BOYSETSFIRE – One Match

Maybe it’s due to the current of the world, but the Boysetsfire of 2015 are on fire – quite literally, in the case of this song. A raging furnace of politically-charged and emotionally fuelled melodic hardcore, *One Match, taken from their self-titled sixth LP, *is one of the most infectious songs of their career, a spirited celebration in the face of a world that’s going up in flames.

SOLDIERS OF FORTUNE – Nails

A super-collective featuring members of Oneida, Interpol, Chavez, Spiritualized, Animal Collective and more, Soldiers Of Fortune don’t record much or very often, but when they do the results as something like this – a full-throttle explosion of rock’n’roll with hair metal tendencies that could be right out of either the ‘70s or ’80s.