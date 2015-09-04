Tracks Of The Week

As the week draws to a close on TeamRock, we like to sit back and ruminate on the week’s latest releases. Please give these six delights the warmest of welcomes into your eyes, hearts and ears.

GARBAGE – Subhuman (Supersize mix)

Somehow, it’s been 20 years since Garbage released their eponymous debut album, which makes us feel very old. Still, you can relive those youthful glory days via this brand new remix of Subhuman. The original version was released as a b-side to the band’s first single Vow, and sounds even colder and more sinister in this new incarnation.

COLDRAIN – Words Of The Youth

Taken from the Japanese five piece’s forthcoming fourth album, Vena, this song sees blistering post-hardcore/metalcore breakdowns punctuate its melodic underbelly. The result is an epic cascade of guitar solos and bone-crushing riffs that are more accessible than some of their previous output, but which are still pretty intense.

FOUR YEAR STRONG – Stolen Credit Card

Having taken a brief and unofficial hiatus after the release of 2011’s In Some Way, Shape, Or Form, some thought that Massachusetts pop-punks Four Year Strong had called it a day. But they didn’t, coming back with an eponymous fifth record that reinvented their sound into a more brash, muscular and abrasive direction.

THE WONDER YEARS – Thanks For The Ride

In the 10 years they’ve been together, Philadelphia six-piece The Wonder Years have probably done more to advance pop-punk – and the general perception of it – than any other band. New record *No Closer To Heaven *takes a more widescreen approach to writing than their previous four albums, but songs like this are as cerebral, emotional and catchy as ever.

MICROWAVE – but not often,

One of last year’s best but underappreciated albums was Stovall, by Atlanta’s Microwave. Newly signed to SideOneDummy, the four-piece – whose frontman, Nathan Hardy, used to be a Mormon missionary – have a split EP with Buffalo’s Head North coming out soon. This is one of the songs on it, and not only is it awesome, but the video features a cat playing bass. True story.

MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK – It’s A Pleasure To Meet You

Ever wanted to see animated versions of Motion City Soundtrack running around in a Minecraft-esque computer game parody trying to save some funny little blue thing wearing a helicopter cap (helicaptor?)? Yes? Then your dreams have come true, because that’s what happens in this video. And to be honest, it’s incredibly cute. The song’s pretty awesome, too.