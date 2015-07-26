Tracks Of The Week

Join us as we make our regular trip to the all-you-can-eat rock buffet, armed with a big plate and the heartiest of appetites.

**GRAVE PLEASURES – Crying Wolves **Beastmilk was never the best name for a band, so it made sense to rebrand themselves after the departure of guitarist Johann ‘Goatspeed’ Snell. This is the first song to be released from then Finns’ forthcoming second record, Dreamcrash, and it sounds like Chris Isaak fronting Sisters Of Mercy. Which means it’s pretty damn ace.

NEW FOUND GLORY – Vicious Love Pop-punk maestros New Found Glory have been going for 18 years, so perhaps it’s no surprise this track, from last year’s eighth album, Resurrection, is a slightly plodding and self-consciously more mature affair. Featuring Paramore’s Hayley Williams (who’s guitarist Chad Gilbert’s squeeze), this catchy anthem still sounds like NFG, but more in the same way that Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) still sounded like The Offspring when they were great.

**BLACKLISTERS – Shirts **Nihilistic, noisy and nightmarish, this song from Leeds four-piece Blacklisters is complemented by a Lynchian video that’s equally as disturbed and deranged. Slurred vocals drag across a heavy, sludgey melody that’s dark and foreboding in equal measure, serving as an exciting taster of forthcoming second album Adult.

PVRIS – Fire Massachussetts trio PVRIS are on fire right now, so it seems apt that this is their new single. Taken from last year’s debut album, White Noise, it’s a perfect synthesis of catchy pop and dark rock, and demonstrates exactly why Lynn Gunn, Alex Babinski and Brian MacDonald are, to quote this song, burning up the way they are.

TWENTY ONE PILOTS – Lane Boy Ohio duo twenty one pilots have blending hip-hop and electro-pop since 2009. This song, from this year’s fourth album, Blurryface, adds a bit of reggae into the mix, too. That might not sound like it’d work on paper, but Lane Boy is actually annoyingly catchy, swerving from genre to genre with an admirable disregard for convention and conformity.

BRING ME THE HORIZON – Throne This is the third song to be unveiled from That’s The Spirit, their much-anticipated follow-up album to Sempiternal. It doesn’t matter that they may irk their older fanbase by embracing a poppier side; this is the sound of an ambitious band scaling new heights.

ACID REIGN – Plan of the Damned The first single in 25 years from these influential ‘80s thrash metallers picks up where second album Obnoxious left off in 1990. Starting off as a chugging stomp through a post-apocalyptic wasteland full of death and decay before soaring off on a typically frenetic crescendo of thrashing, it’s a long overdue return for founding member Howard ‘H’ Smith and his new bandmates.