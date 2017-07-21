Trending

The Top 10 Albums Of 1998

Cradle Of Filth, Death and Korn were top of the metal class in 1998

Cradle Of Filth - Cruelty And The Beast

The pinnacle of Dani Filth’s Hammer Horror black metal shtick, and proof that the Scandinavians didn’t have the monopoly on extremity.

Death - The Sound Of Perseverance

Ever the innovator, Chuck Schuldiner took death metal into prog territory on their final album. A fitting swansong.

Korn - Follow The Leader

The OGs of nu metal brought hip hop into the mix on their third album, and the result was the scene’s first true blockbuster.

Marilyn Manson - Mechanical Animals

In which the mighty Mazza reinvented himself as a goth David Bowie for the 21st century. We were all stars in his Dope Show.

Meshuggah - Chaosphere

Ditching the vestiges of thrash for mind-bending technicality, the Swedish alchemists’ third album ushered in a new era for metal.

Opeth - My Arms, Your Hearse

Black metal, death metal and traditional Scandinavian folk were all part of Opeth’s DNA – and few did it better than they did here.

Monster Magnet - Powertrip

The point at which Magnet mainman Dave Wyndorf’s long-game vision came to fruition: this was epic space rock with Las Vegas bling.

Refused - The Shape Of Punk To Come

Punk, metal, free jazz and more came together on the Swedes’ border-smashing landmark. Never even imitated, let alone bettered.

Rob Zombie - Hellbilly Deluxe

White Zombie were 90s players, but once Rob went solo, everything was amped up to make the definitive 90s rock club floor-filler album.

System Of A Down - System Of A Down

Just as nu metal was getting predictable, four batshit-crazy Armenian-Americans rewrote the rulebook with help from the legendary Rick Rubin.

