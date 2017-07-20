The Top 10 Albums Of 1997

Deftones - Around The Fur

Deftones kept pace with Korn as nu metal pack leaders on album #2. And in My Own Summer (Shove It), they turned in one of the year’s great anthems.

Electric Wizard - Come My Fanatics…

The misanthropic doom- mongers journeyed into metal’s darkest places on their second record. Drugs may have been involved – and they were bad ones.

Emperor - Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk

Emperor’s second album was the point at which black metal discovered its ambition. Where they led, everyone else followed.

Foo Fighters - The Colour And The Shape

Forget today’s stadium rock – The Colour… was the greatest post-Nirvana record of them all. Heavy, emotional, anthemic – stardom beckoned.

Incubus - S.C.I.E.N.C.E.

Hovering between nu metal and funk rock, Incubus’s breakthrough album had dancefloor-filling tunes and a sensitive-dude singer that set them apart.

Metallica - Reload

Load’s sister album had the same strengths and weaknesses as its predecessor, but when it was good, it was simply unstoppable.

The Prodigy - The Fat Of The Land

The point at which rave culture collided with rock culture. Forget nu metal – this was the real sound of summer ’97, whether you approved or not.

Rammstein - Sehnsucht

Confrontational, provocative, utterly Teutonic: Sehnsucht proved there was way more to German metal than the Scorpions.

Symphony X - The Divine Wings Of Tragedy

The NJ band’s masterpiece was the point where power metal met prog. This is why they were so high on the bill at last year’s Bloodstock.

Strapping Young Lad - City

A ‘skullet’-rocking Devin Townsend in full on metal- god mode. SYL’s debut was Heavy As A Really Heavy Thing, but this is where they cranked things up.

