The Top 10 Albums Of 1994

Cannibal Corpse - The Bleeding

Death metal was on the wane by ’94, but no one told Cannibal Corpse: their killer fourth album added brains to the blood and gore.

Emperor - In The Nightside Eclipse

Black metal’s leading lights grew up quickly: their debut album brought symphonic ambition to the crepuscular murk.

Korn - Korn

The album that jumpstarted the nu metal revolution sounded like nothing that had come before it. Its influence can still be heard today.

Kyuss - Welcome To Sky Valley

If Blues For The Red Sun drew the stoner rock blueprints, its expansive follow-up tore them up. The trippiest metal album of the decade.

Machine Head - Burn My Eyes

As metal started to wilt, Robb Flynn’s Bay Area ’bangers arrived to give it a serious shot of adrenaline. A major new force had arrived.

Mayhem - De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas

BM’s boldest album was overshadowed by the death of mainman Euronymous. Sinister and menacing, this was a fitting epitaph.

Megadeth - Youthanasia

Dave Mustaine’s first shameless tilt at radio airplay, but it had the ballast to back it up. Their last truly great album for more than a decade.

Nine Inch Nails - The Downward Spiral

The point where Trent Reznor went from snotty electro-punk to industrial metal emperor. One man’s fucked-up mind has never sounded so cool.

Pantera - Far Beyond Driven

The follow-up to Vulgar Display Of Power made its predecessor sound like Mr Blobby. Still the heaviest album to reach Number One in the US.

Soundgarden - Superunknown

The grunge pioneers’ epic fourth album finally gave them their mainstream breakthrough. Chris Cornell’s death tinges its greatness with poignancy.

The 90s issue: Your definitive guide to the craziest decade in metal

The 100 best albums of the 90s