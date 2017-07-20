The Top 10 Albums Of 1994

Cannibal Corpse - The Bleeding
Death metal was on the wane by ’94, but no one told Cannibal Corpse: their killer fourth album added brains to the blood and gore.
Emperor - In The Nightside Eclipse
Black metal’s leading lights grew up quickly: their debut album brought symphonic ambition to the crepuscular murk.
Korn - Korn
The album that jumpstarted the nu metal revolution sounded like nothing that had come before it. Its influence can still be heard today.
Kyuss - Welcome To Sky Valley
If Blues For The Red Sun drew the stoner rock blueprints, its expansive follow-up tore them up. The trippiest metal album of the decade.
Machine Head - Burn My Eyes
As metal started to wilt, Robb Flynn’s Bay Area ’bangers arrived to give it a serious shot of adrenaline. A major new force had arrived.
Mayhem - De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas
BM’s boldest album was overshadowed by the death of mainman Euronymous. Sinister and menacing, this was a fitting epitaph.
Megadeth - Youthanasia
Dave Mustaine’s first shameless tilt at radio airplay, but it had the ballast to back it up. Their last truly great album for more than a decade.
Nine Inch Nails - The Downward Spiral
The point where Trent Reznor went from snotty electro-punk to industrial metal emperor. One man’s fucked-up mind has never sounded so cool.
Pantera - Far Beyond Driven
The follow-up to Vulgar Display Of Power made its predecessor sound like Mr Blobby. Still the heaviest album to reach Number One in the US.
Soundgarden - Superunknown
The grunge pioneers’ epic fourth album finally gave them their mainstream breakthrough. Chris Cornell’s death tinges its greatness with poignancy.
The 90s issue: Your definitive guide to the craziest decade in metal