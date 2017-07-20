The Top 10 Albums Of 1993

Anthrax - Sound Of White Noise

Exit Joey Belladonna, enter John Bush in time for the album that reinvented Anthrax as a state-of the-art 90s metal band.

Carcass - Heartwork

The gore-fixated gods of grind streamlined their sound on their penultimate 90s record. The result was the finest British extreme metal album of the decade.

Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream

Not fitting the grunge, metal or indie brackets, Billy Corgan instead magpied from every genre to make an album to appeal to all tribes.

Darkthrone - Under A Funeral Moon

The Norwegian nutters’ third album was dank, distorted and gloriously antisocial. This was black metal taken back to the garage – or the cave.

Eyehategod - Take As Needed For Pain

Much more than just Phil Anselmo’s drug buddies, Eyehategod were the masters of fucked-up dirge metal. Take in high doses or not at all.

Entombed - Wolverine Blues

Death metal got a real rock’n’roll kick courtesy of drum monster Nicke Andersson. As they said on Out Of Hand: “FUUUUUUCK!”

Sepultura - Chaos A.D.

The Seps ditched the primeval thrashing for deep grooves and world music flourishes. Suddenly, greatness beckoned.

Tool - Undertow

Metal’s most enigmatic band arrived fully formed with their complex, cerebral debut album. Then, as now, there was no one else like them.

Type O Negative - Bloody Kisses

Peter Steele ramped up the dark-hued goth-metal grandeur on Bloody Kisses. If Dracula had a favourite metal band, Type O were definitely it.

Pearl Jam - Vs.

The grunge giants’ second album found them recoiling from their huge success, stoking their songs with punk rock ire.

