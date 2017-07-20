Trending

The Top 10 Albums Of 1991

Cathedral, Guns N’ Roses and Metallica produced some of the world's finest metal music in 1991

Cathedral - Forest Of Equilibrium

No one expected Napalm Death’s ex-singer to reinvent himself as a doom icon. But that’s what Lee Dorrian did on Cathedral’s landmark debut.

Guns N’ Roses - Use Your Illusion I & II

The pinnacle of rock star hubris – two massive albums released on the same day. And you know what? They were both bloody brilliant.

Metallica - Metallica

Metallica stripped away their thrash excesses for the monolithic ‘Black’ album. Still the biggest- ever metal album, and you can hear why.

Morbid Angel - Blessed Are The Sick

The second album from the Tampa, Florida legends, Blessed Are The Sick sealed their place at the head of the death metal pack.

Mr Bungle - Mr Bungle

Faith No More sounded like Abba next to Mike Patton’s other band. Their debut album was unsettling and utterly, utterly brilliant.

Nirvana - Nevermind

Nirvana’s second album changed the course of the 90s. Suddenly, everyone was chopping off their hair and growing a goatee.

Ozzy Osbourne - No More Tears

With Zakk Wylde now settled in, Ozzy produced one of his finest solo album, with a little help from some fella named Lemmy.

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Blood Sugar Sex Magik

The Chilis might have left rock behind long ago, but in 1992 this was on just about every metal fan’s turntable.

Sepultura - Arise

An overlooked step on Max and co‘s journey to domination. Suddenly, Brazil showed it could punch its weight on the world stage.

Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger

They’d been early out of the grunge traps, but with Jesus Christ Pose, Outshined and Rusty Cage, they sealed their legend.

