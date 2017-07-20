The Top 10 Albums Of 1990

Alice In Chains - Facelift

The first blockbuster grunge album – and one of the most influential. Its steely riffs and haunting harmonies were imitated but never bettered.

Death - Spiritual Healing

Chuck Schuldiner was always ahead of the pack – his band’s third album showed death metal could replace guts’n’gore with brains’n’ambition.

Deicide - Deicide

With an inverted cross branded into his forehead, Glen Benton was Satanic controversy incarnate. Deicide’s death-tastic debut matched the hype.

Entombed - Left Hand Path

The Swedish sluggers’ stellar debut showed the Yanks didn’t have the monopoly on white-hot death metal. Bands are still ripping it off 30 years on.

Jane’s Addiction - Ritual de lo Habitual

Perry Farrell bust open the doors for alternative rock with Jane’s shamanic second album. Without it, Nirvana would still be playing Seattle bars.

Judas Priest - Painkiller

Priest’s first record of the 90s matched anything they’d done before. Heavy, focused, cutting edge, this was an album for the times.

Megadeth - Rust In Peace

A cleaned-up and focused Dave Mustaine finally delivered on Megadeth’s vast promise with their fourth album. Speed metal in excelsis.

Pantera - Cowboys From Hell

From poodle-haired rockers to groove-metal kingpins, Pantera’s ‘debut’ was the decade’s greatest reinvention – and the beginning of the legend.

Suicidal Tendencies - Lights Camera Revolution

ST completed their transformation from punk-skate-hoodrats to hardcore-funk-thrash kings here.

Slayer - Seasons In The Abyss

The Slayer juggernaut refused to stop, with their third classic album in a row. War, serial killers, Satan – no one did it better.

The 90s issue: Your definitive guide to the craziest decade in metal

The 100 best albums of the 90s