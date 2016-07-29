The Six Best New Songs You’ll Hear All Week

Listen, enjoy and share below.



THE GHOST INSIDE – Inbetween The Lines

It’s almost two years since The Ghost Inside were involved in a fatal bus crash that claimed two lives. Though this song is from their forthcoming fifth album, The Returners, its video is cobbled together from footage taken before the crash and serves a powerful tribute to what was, and what still can be.

HELLYEAH – I Don’t Care Anymore

Before Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell Abbott was shot and killed onstage in 2004, Hellyeah – featuring his brother Vinnie Paul – recorded this cover of this Phil Collins song with him. Featuring the iconic late guitarist’s fretwork, this ferocious cover is taken from Hellyeah’s new album, Undeniable.

ALTER BRIDGE – Show Me A Leader

The first single to be taken from the Florida band’s upcoming fifth album, The Last Hero, this track is suitable epic and full of bravado. It also marks a more political angle for Myles Kennedy and co – something we can expect to follow suit on the rest of the album, too.

PIERCE THE VEIL – Circles

It seems like Pierce The Veil have been watching a bit of American Horror Story: Hotel recently, as this video features the San Diego four-piece checking into a somewhat haunted hotel of their own. To be fair, it’s more Scooby Doo than anything truly terrifying, but it’s still full of frightful creatures and weird, supernatural happenings.

A DAY TO REMEMBER – Bullfight

The second track to be taken from A Day To Remember’s forthcoming sixth album Bad Vibrations is a gloomy, glowering number which – as has been the way recently – sees the Florida band stray from their metalcore roots in favour of a more commercial, catchy sound. Still, the essence of the band is still there, especially in this song’s sinister breakdowns.

THE BLACK QUEEN – Secret Scream

When he’s not tearing up venues with the Dillinger Escape Plan, vocalist Greg Puciato has been indulging his more electro tendencies with The Black Queen. The side-project released their first album, Fever Daydream, at the start of this year, and this stark, dramatic song, which sounds like a more sinister Depeche Mode, is taken from that release.