The best rock magazine subscription deals 2017

A subscription to a music magazine is the perfect gift for rock fan – or as a treat for yourself.

At the moment there are some fantastic deals for Christmas, meaning you can save up to 49% on some magazines for yourself or as a gift, from the MyFavouriteMagazines store.

With most titles publishing 13 issues per year, it really is the gift that keeps on giving - whether for yourself, partner, friend or family member. With free CDs and gifts throughout the year, it’s a year full of the best of rock, metal and prog – exclusive interviews, special event issues, collectible covers and rock writing and photography in the world, plus buying advice, news and reviews in every issue.

Metal Hammer

Metal Hammer is the world’s biggest and best metal magazine, run by fans, for fans. World exclusive access to the biggest names in heavy music, along with the very best upcoming names in the scene – from thrash to death to black to hardcore to everything in between – with a free CD and regular free gifts. If it’s heavy, Metal Hammer has it covered.

Classic Rock

Prog

Prog is the only international magazine devoted to progressive music in all its guises. From the classic pioneers of the 70s through the 80s Marillion-helmed revival, to the impact of the likes of Radiohead and Muse in the 90s and today’s vibrant and ever developing scene spearheaded by the likes of Steven Wilson, Opeth and Anathema. With our strong network of contacts, the magazine gets behind the big stories of yesteryear and brings you the best coverage of what’s happening today with exclusive and informative interviews. Astounding sounds from amazing, intelligent and throught-provoking music.

TeamRock+

If you prefer reading on a tablet or desktop, then TeamRock+ is the way to go. Membership is the same or cheaper than a digital magazine subscription purchased from the main digital outlets, and in addition to a Digital Magazine Subscription for your choice, you get full access to our Ad-Free Site and Back Issue Archive, Free Digital Books and Exclusive Audio Content.

Perfect for rock fans all over the world – no waiting, no postage, get issues before they go onsale, with loads of added extras.

Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.