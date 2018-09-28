The best over-ear headphones deals right now

On-ears, over-ears, cans, headbands, headphones, electroacoustic transducers… call them what you will. Over-ear headphones once seemed all but relegated to just studio and DJ use with the advent of in-ear buds for mobile use. But since the explosion of wireless cans, they’re back in a big way.

Here we guide you around the minefield of what’s best in both corded and wireless headphones for wearing on your bonce. What defines decent headphones for us is the quality of sound, the comfort on your ears and head, battery life (if wireless), durability and build quality. Plus that all-important aspect of whether they make you look like a massive hoolio or not. So, we called on the knowledge of our in-house experts at TechRadar and What Hi-Fi to bring you the best deals on on-ear headphones right now...

Sony MDRZX310 Foldable headphones

Sony MDRZX310 Foldable headphones: was £25.00, now £14.99 Able to deliver powerful bass and clear treble sounds, the MDR-ZX310 headphones have a slim folding design which is perfect for music lovers who enjoy strong beats and grooves while on-the-go. You can have any colour as long it’s metallic! Black, blue, red, or white.View Deal

OneOdio

OneOdio: was £79.99, now £26.19 Comfortable and affordable, this pair of cans with luxury padded ear cushions and 90-degree swivelling earcups come with a DJ-style 9ft cord – so you can do the hoovering while still plugged in to your stereo! Ideal for at home or on a commute.View Deal

Audiance A2

Audiance A2: was £19.99, now £10.95 Despite the low price, these are surprisingly comfortable and a good fit with little bleed while delivering a pretty good sound. They’re fairly robust too and don’t tend to make your ears hot, so they would suit gym or outdoor use. View Deal

Sony MDR-ZX330BT

Sony MDR-ZX330BT: was £90.00, now £42.74 These wireless cans were rated by TechRadar as being very light and comfortable with an impressive battery life. Although not heavily padded, they are still comfortable enough to wear on a long commute or while travelling, with an ultra-crisp sound. View Deal

Skullcandy Stim

Skullcandy Stim: was £24.99, now £14.99 At this price, don’t expect anything too overwhelming in terms of high quality audio – nor comfort. At under 15 clams, you can’t complain: these are good knockabout cans, fairly durable and like the Skullcandy Hesh 3 as below, they have an impressive bass output.View Deal

JLab Neon Wireless

JLab Neon Wireless: was £29.99, now £23.99 With a 30ft range, you can link wirelessly via Bluetooth to your music device with no dropout. The price of such headphones has reduced dramatically this year and with a sound that isn’t perfect but still quality performance for the price, these are a great entry-level wireless buy.View Deal

Sony MDR-XB950B1 Wireless

Sony MDR-XB950B1 Wireless: was £89.99, now £79.99 Can’t get enough bass in your life? You’ll love these. Also connectable via Bluetooth, these feature Sony’s Extra Bass technology and an impressive 18-hour battery life. Plush cushioned leather makes both the headband and the ears super comfortable. Bass for your face. Bass. Yes.View Deal

Skullcandy Hesh 3

Skullcandy Hesh 3: was £89.99, now £69.99 No fancy features, these are just good no-nonsense and minimalist fun wireless cans with a very good bassy sound, so they’re ideal for rock or metal. They’re comfortable and sound quality is very good for the price and highs are extended and exciting without any annoying hissing.View Deal

iHome iB88

iHome iB88: was £69.99, now £44.99 Featuring a high quality of sound, despite what the name suggests, these are durable cans which the manufacturer claims are sweatproof, splashproof and dustproof. The wireless Bluetooth range is 33ft. headband is foldable and the earcup cushioning makes for a comfortable listen which won’t aggravate on long journeys.View Deal

Audio Technica ATH-AD500X