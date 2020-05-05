The best music streaming deals 2020: Tidal, Spotify, Apple Music and more

While us music fans love collecting old and new vinyl to play on our swanky turntables, there’s no denying how popular streaming has become in recent years.

Music streaming services are huge and have become the norm for many of us, with albums and singles sitting neatly alongside our carefully curated playlists – meaning our favourite tunes are never more than a couple of clicks away.

Some music fans rely exclusively on music streaming, while others use them to check out new sounds before buying either on CD, vinyl or digitally.

But if you’re new to streaming or are simply after a change, where do you start?

We’ve come up with a handy guide to lead you through the plethora of platforms – and if you’re looking for the best deals around, then below you’ll find our picks of the bunch.

Qobuz: Try the first month for free

There's a chance you might not have heard about Qobuz, but right now, you can try the first month of their Studio Premier service for free – and get access to some of the best sounds around. Their library of music is presented in hi-res/CD lossless quality. View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited: 30 day free trial

Amazon are pretty much the go-to for most of our online shopping needs – but don't forget about their great music service. You can grab a 30 trial for free – and there are plenty of options available if you choose to take the subscription further in the future.

Spotify Premium: Free for one month

Spotify is one of the bigger music streaming services – and no wonder with a huge range of music spanning all genres. There's enough rock to fill a quarry and right now, your first month of Spotify Premium is completely free. View Deal

Apple Music: One month's free trial

Apple Music is another service which gives you an abundance of great music at your finder tips. How much? How does 60 million songs sound? The first month is free if you sign up right now.View Deal