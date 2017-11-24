The best deals on turntables for Black Friday 2017

Vinyl is great, isn’t it? The music sounds better, the artwork looks better and it’s actually quite nice to physically hold something. Vinyl sales have been increasing in recent years, and Record Store Day is a landmark date in any music lover’s calendar, so why not invest in some new kit? There are loads of turntables discounted for Black Friday, and we’ve trawled through the internet to find the biggest discounts and best deals on record players for you.

MUSITREND Bluetooth Turntable Portable Suitcase Vinyl Records Player with Built-in Speakers

What Amazon says:

Wooden cabinet with PU leather wrapping. Suitcase design with easy carry handle. Adjustable to play 33 1⁄ 3 , 45 or 78 RPM records. Comes with 45RPM Adaptor. Capable of recording high quality MP3 audio from a vinyl record to an SD card or via USB for later playback on your computer and mobile devices. Bluetooth, Rechargable battery 2100mA, Built-in stereo speakers, RCA output, Headphone jack for private listening and Auxiliary input for smartphone and home stereo.

Was 199.99, now £42.39 (save 79%). Buy from Amazon.

Audio-Technica AT-LP60 USB Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable

What Amazon says:

Get your classic albums off the shelf and into your MP3 player Audio-Technica brings its legendary quality and audio fidelity to the digital realm with this LP-to-digital recording system. The AT-LP60-USB stereo turntable comes equipped with a USB output that allows direct connection to your computer. The system also offers: Mac- and PC-compatible Audacity software; an integral dual-magnet Audio-Technica phono cartridge; and a USB cable and adapter cables. The turntable also features a built-in switchable phono/line preamp that allows connection to a stereo system equipped with either a phono or line-level input.

Was £140, now £98.95 (save 29%). Buy from Amazon.

Miric Turntable, Record Player 3 speed with Dual Stereo Speakers, Belt Drive Turntable with USB Recording

What Amazon says:

Suitable for three sizes of 7/10/12 inch vinyl records and three speeds of 33 1⁄ 3 , 45, 78RMP. Dual stereo speakers and function of line out output, make the sound better by connecting with the outside speaker. Wear-resistant ceramic needle brings this record player longer lifetime. Belt drive and DC servo motor structure, reduce the vibration to the utmost when playing.

Was £65, now £43.79 (save 34%). Buy from Amazon.

Grausch RPS101 Briefcase Style Three-Speed Portable Vinyl Turntable Record Player with Built-In Stereo Speakers

What Amazon says:

Vintage style leatherette covered cabinet with carrying handle. 33, 45 and 78 speeds. Dual integrated dynamic speakers. 2 x 5 watts output power. Belt drive. 3.5mm aux input - play the music on your phone or MP3 player through the turntable’s speakers. RCA phono output connectors - connect the turntable to a hi-fi system or recorder. Headphone socket. AC power supply with UK 3-pin plug. Replacement stylus: Grausch ST101

Was £79.95, now £39.95 (save 50%). Buy from Amazon.

MUSITREND Turntable Portable Suitcase Record Player with Built-in Speakers, USB/SD Recorder, Headphone Jack, RCA line out

What Amazon says:

Tough and portable, Musitrend turntable looks like a brifecase, easy and lightweight for carry, and its three-speed record player can blast out loud with the best of them. Little but loud. It has nice, adequate speakers on the front, RCA Jacks to be hooked up to larger speakers.

Was £199.99, now £55.99 (save 72%). Buy from Amazon.

Denver VPL-120 Black 3 Speed Vinyl Record Player with Stereo Speakers, Suitcase / Briefcase Style

What Amazon says:

The Denver VPL-120 record player range can work as a stand-alone record player with its integrated stereo speakers. If you want to connect the record player to your home stereo, no problem too, with stereo phono outputs on the rear the VPL-120 can simply and quickly be connected. High quality components ensure durability & reliability.

Was £79.95, now £39.44 (save 51%). Buy from Amazon.

ION Audio Max LP Belt-Drive Vinyl Record Player Turntable with Built-In Stereo Speakers and USB Conversion

What Amazon says:

Max LP is a simple all-in-one turntable that makes it easy to enjoy your records and convert them to digital music files on your computer. With Max LP, transferring your 33 1⁄ 3 , 45 and 78 RPM records to a Mac or PC is easy. Just connect Max LP to your computer with the included USB cable to get started. ION’s EZ Vinyl/Tape Converter software guides you through the steps and automatically separates the tracks into individual files. Convert from other audio sources like a cassette player, using the 1⁄ 8 inch auxiliary input. Max LP comes with built-in stereo speakers so you can just kick back and listen to your records. You can connect Max LP directly to your home stereo system using its standard RCA outputs and its natural wood finish compliments any room. A headphone output is also built-in for private listening.

Was £79.99, now £69.99 (save 13%). Buy from Amazon.

