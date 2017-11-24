The best deals on CDs and vinyl for Black Friday 2017

Black Friday is the perfect excuse to expand your record collection. You might not think you need another CD or vinyl on your shelves, but when your favourite bands have been slapped with a big old discount then how can you refuse? From Black Sabbath to Blondie, Pixies to PVRIS, there are loads of CDs and vinyl at mega-low prices this Black Friday. There’s even the odd box set thrown in for good measure.

Check out the best Black Friday deals on music below!

All Time Low – Last Young Renegade CD (Was £8.99, now £5.50)

At The Drive In – in.ter a.li.a CD (Was £7.98, now £6.50)

Ben Folds – So There double vinyl (Was £21,99, now £18.50)

Black Sabbath – The Ultimate Collection CD (Was £6.25, now £5.25)

Blink 182 – California (Deluxe Edition) CD (Was £7.98, now £6.75)

Blondie – Pollinator CD (Was £7.98, now £6.80)

Chris Rea – Road Songs For Lovers CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

Citizen – As You Please CD (Was £10.99, now £9.25)

The Creation – Our Music Is Red With Purple Flashes vinyl (Was £18.61, now £15.50)

Cream – Fresh Cream boxset (Was £54.99, now £24.99)

David Bowie – Bowie At The Beeb vinyl box set (Was £60.22, now £50.99)

The Doors – Other Voices vinyl (Was £18.28, now £10.99)

ELO – ELO vinyl (Was £15.99, now £13.50)

Erra – Drift CD (Was £9.99, £6.99)

Foo Fighters – Concrete And Gold (Was £9.96, now £6.75)

Gary Numan – Savage (Songs from a Broken World) CD (Was £11.44, now £9.50)

Grateful Dead – Long Strange Trip (Highlights From The Motion Picture Soundtrack) vinyl (Was £24.99, now £17.80)

Grateful Dead – Fare Thee Well (July 5th) CD box set (Was £27.78, now £23.50)

Green Day – American Idiot vinyl (Was £35.99, now £29.99)

Ho99o9 – United States Of Horror CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

Iron Maiden – The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

Jeff Beck – Live vinyl (Was £23.88, now £19.99)

Jethro Tull – Too Old To Rock ‘N’ Roll: Too Young To Die! box set(Was £29.99, now £24.99)

Liam Gallagher – As You Were CD (Was £9.34, now £7.80)

Manchester Orchestra – A Black Mile To The Surface CD (Was £7.98, now £6.75)

Marilyn Manson – Heaven Upside Down vinyl (Was £19.99, now £16.99)

Neil Young – Time Fades Away vinyl (Was £18.99, now £14.99)

Nickelback – Feed The Machine CD (Was £7.00, now £5.95)

Paul Weller – Saturns Pattern vinyl (Was £17.99, now £15.25)

Pearl Jam – Let’s Play Two vinyl (Was £37.99, now £28.99)

Peter Gabriel – Long Walk Home double vinyl (Was £21.99, now £18.50)

Pixies – Head Carrier vinyl box set (Was £116.36, now £98.90)

Pretenders – Alone CD (Was £9.99, now £8.49)

Primal Scream – Sonic Flower Groove vinyl (Was £15.99, now £12.99)

Prophets Of Rage – Prophets Of Rage CD (Was £7.98, now £6.75)

PVRIS – All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell CD (Was £7.98, now £6.78)

Roxette – Good Karma vinyl (Was £21.57, now £17.99)

September Mourning – Volume II CD (Was £11.99, now £7.99)

Slowdive – Slowdive CD (Was £8.99, now £7.50)

Slowdive – Slowdive vinyl (Was £17.99, now £14.99)

Space – Spiders vinyl (Was £11.80, now £8.99)

Status Quo – Under The Influence vinyl (Was £18.28, now £13.50)

Stray From The Path – Only Death is Real CD (Was £7.99, now £6.25)

Thunder – Rip It Up CD (Was £7.98, now £6.75)

Thurston Moore – Rock N Roll Consciousness CD (Was £7.98, now £6.75)

U.K. Subs – The Gem Singles vinyl (Was £19.70, now £14.50)

Upon A Burning Body – Straight From The Barrio CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

Van Halen – Deluxe box set (Was £29.33, now £24.50)

Van Halen – Tokyo Dome In Concert box set (Was £56.48, now £47.99)

Van Morrison – Roll With The Punches vinyl (Was £19.99, now £16.99)

V/A – Classic Rock Anthems double vinyl (Was £18.99, now £12.75)

V/A – Indie Anthems double vinyl (Was £18.99, now £13.50)

V/A – The Man Who Fell To Earth box set (Was £43.95, now £35.99)

The War On Drugs – Lost In The Dream CD (Was £7.99, now £6.50)

The War On Drugs – Slave Ambient vinyl (Was £13.83, now £11.50)

Weezer – Pacific Daydream CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

William Patrick Corgan – Ogilala CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

Yardbirds – Roger The Engineer vinyl (Was £16.91, now £12.75)

You Me At Six – Night People CD (Was £7.98, now £6.50)

You Me at Six – Night People vinyl (Was £15.99, now £13.50)

