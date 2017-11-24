The best deals on Bluetooth Speakers for Black Friday 2017

Black Friday 2017 has finally arrived. Many of the world’s biggest retailers have been slashing their prices all week, but today is the day prices hit rock bottom, where discounts soar towards the high double digits and you can sort out all your Christmas shopping in one go, safe in the knowledge that friends and family will assume you’ve spent far more than you actually have.

This year, Bluetooth speakers are more popular than ever. Want to listen to your favourite band in the shower? Try a waterproof speaker. Need something convenient for the office? You’re covered.

We’ve scoured Amazon for their best Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers. They’re below.

COWIN DiDa with Amazon Alexa Bluetooth Speakers

Amazon says: Alexa Voice Control: COWIN DiDa works as a Amazon certified Alexa voice-enabled speaker you control with your voice. DiDa connects to the Alexa Voice Service, just touch the microphone button and ask for music, hear news, search for information, order a pizza, and more-instantly. All you have to do is ask.

Was £345.99, now £59.99 (Save 83%) | Buy from Amazon

ZENBRE D6 2x5W Wireless Portable Speakers

Amazon says: Optimized audio performance more fit to outdoor listening environments. The powerful speaker unit provides bright, long-range audio with enhanced subwoofer. While in door creates rich sound with deep, full bass. Fast connect, Simple Play back

Was £89.99, now £23.99 (Save 73%) | Buy from Amazon

Anker SoundCore Boost 20W Bluetooth speaker

Amazon says: Designed to complement any interior - SoundCore Boost looks great at home, and away. Compact build and IPX5 water-resistant rating means the Boost slips into your bag and plays practically anywhere.

Was £54.99, £38.48 (Save £30%) | Buy from Amazon

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Wireless/Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon says: Ultimate Ears wireless bluetooth speaker provides 360 degrees surround sound for a rich, crisp and powerful audio experience. This portable speaker pairs with up to eight bluetooth devices at the same time, with a mobile range up to 33 m/100 feet and NFC enabled.

Was £169.99, now £79.00 (Save 54%) | Buy from Amazon

Veemoo Skull Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon say: 100% brand new and high quality, Compatible with iPod/iPhone/iPad/Smartphone/Tablet PC and all bluetooth devices; Supports NFC functions；Rechargeable battery: 4000 mAh; Compatible with CD player or any other audio source through Line-in 3.5mm.

Was £49,99, now £26.39 (Save 47%) | Buy from Amazon

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon says: Big sound, the portable Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly big sound, hear music like never before with sound that is clear, crisp and full of big, elegant bass. 10 hours of happiness be there all day, all-night; the WONDERBOOM wireless speaker gives you 10 hours of non-stop musical ecstasy, 10 hours of entertainment with immersive sound.

Was £153.99, £99.99 (Save 35%) | Buy from Amazon

Willnorn SoundPlus X Wireless Multiroom Portable Blutooth Speaker System

Amazon say: A Smart Portable Speaker for wireless multi-room and one room surrounding Hi-Fi stereo sound solution system 15W+ Powerful Clarity Sound and Enhanced Bass. 2x 7.5W high-performance dual drivers. Build-in one big size passive subwoofer makes better sounding and more deep bass in portable size and fit for every type of music.

Was £89.99, now £59.99 (Save 67%) | Buy from Amazon

Betron BPS60 Wireless Bluetooth Speakers

Amazon say: Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for your smartphone, iPad, iPod or MP3 player? Look no further! Betron Bluetooth Wireless Speakers are the perfect solution. Betron bluetooth speaker is equipped with a 3.5mm audio cable for non-Bluetooth devices as well as being compatible with Bluetooth built-in tablets, smartphones, laptops, PCs, iPads, iPhones, and iPods. Transmission range: 8~10m

Was £29.99, now £7.99 (Save 73%) | Buy from Amazon

Jabra Drive Hands-Free Wireless Bluetooth Speakerphone Car Kit

Amazon say: Clear crisp sound with noise cancellation. Easy to use with accessible buttons. Simple set up with no installation. Clip it onto your sun visor and it will connect automatically whenever you get into the car.

Was £49.99, now £19.98 (Save 60%) | Buy from Amazon

Betron NR200 Bluetooth Stereo Speaker

Amazon say: Experience a full bodied stereo sound with clean bass and powerful volume with Betron NR200 Bluetooth Speaker. Totally portable Speaker. Wherever you go, your favourite NR200 travel speaker goes with you. Feel the beat. Small size, incredible sound - great for high quality music anywhere, anytime.

Was £54.99, now £14.99 (Save 73%) | Buy from Amazon

