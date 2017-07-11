The best deals for music lovers on Prime Day

You love music, right? If you don’t, then you’re on the wrong website buddy! We here at TeamRock not only live and breathe rock ‘n’ roll in all its forms, but we bloody love it when we can get a discount! Who doesn’t love getting a cheeky bargain? Especially when it’s on headphones and speakers and whatnot. Well, have we got some good news for you! We’ve collected the best deals for music lovers from Amazon’s annual Prime Day! If you’ve got an Amazon Prime account then you can get loads of money off all the tech you need to drown out the outside world.

Headphones

Sony XBA-N1AP Premium High-Res Audio In-Ear Headphones

Accurate, clear sound reproduction using a hybrid of balanced armature and 9 mm high sensitivity Dynamic Driver units. High-Resolution Audio support with a secure and comfortable fit in a compact size.

Average Customer Review: 4.4 out of 5 stars.

RRP: £150

Prime Day Price: £79.99 (47% discount)

Sennheiser HD 598SR Over-Ear Headphones

Premium, audiophile-grade over-ear, open back headphones. Padded leatherette headband and luxurious velour covered ear pads perfect for long listening sessions.

Average Customer Review: 4.6 out of 5 stars.

RRP: £199.99

Prime Day Price: £99 (50% discount)

Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Headphones

High Resolution Audio (Hi-Res) plays your music in its purest form. Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity.

Average Customer Review: 4.5 out of 5 stars.

RRP: £269.99

Prime Day Price: £129.99 (52% discount)

Speakers

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Wireless/Bluetooth Speaker

Ultimate Ears wireless bluetooth speaker provides 360 degrees surround sound for a rich, crisp and powerful audio experience. This portable speaker pairs with up to eight bluetooth devices at the same time, with a mobile range up to 33 m/100 feet and NFC enabled.

Average Customer Review: 4.5 out of 5 stars.

RRP: £169.99

Prime Day Price: £71 (58% discount)

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker

Truly portable. Small enough to sit in the palm of your hand, and because of its shape easily to store in your bag or pocket, whilst weighing in at only 600g. Peak power of 2x140 W paired with Bang & Olufen’s True360 sound technology projects more sound and bass straight to you, no matter where you’re standing.

Average Customer Review: 4.5 out of 5 stars.

RRP: £199

Prime Day Price: £125 (37% discount)

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 15 Bluetooth Speaker

Engineered with Bang & Olufsen Signature and True360 Sound Technology. Beolit 15 is a real powerhouse, featuring four active drivers and two passive bass radiators, driven by dual Class D amplifiers and delivering 240 W of peak power.

Average Customer Review: 4.6 out of 5 stars.

RRP: £399

Prime Day Price: £224 (44% discount)

Record Players

ION Audio Max LP Belt-Drive Turntable

Wooden finish vinyl record player with built-in stereo speakers. Hear your favourite records through your stereo or home theatre system, RCA output and jacks included.

Average Customer Review: 4.1 out of 5 stars.

RRP: £79.99

Prime Day Price: £49.99 (38% discount)

Audio-Technica AT-LP60 Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable

Fully automatic belt-drive turntable operation with two speeds: 33-1⁄ 3 , 45 RPM. Anti-resonance, die-cast aluminium platter.

Average Customer Review: 4.6 out of 5 stars.

RRP: £169

Prime Day Price: £95 (37% discount)

