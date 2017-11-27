The best Cyber Monday deals for music fans

Cyber Monday 2017 is here!

The Monday that follows Black Friday has become another occasion when retail giants slash prices and tempt shoppers into buying previously expensive items at suddenly attractive prices. Today, caution is thrown to the wind. We won’t see prices this low until the stores start their New Year sales, so it’s time to buckle in and buy.

Scroll down for the best deals on headphones, speakers and more… and don’t forget to check Amazon for lightning deals, as those bargains disappear quick!

Today is also the last chance to take advantage of our Black Friday weekend offer on magazine subscriptions, with an extra 20% off our already great Christmas deals.

ION Audio Mustang LP Red Retro 1965 Ford 4-in-1 Belt Drive Turntable

They say: The Mustang LP is a 4-in-1 music centre with exciting retro automotive styling that recalls the great road cruisin’ music of yesteryear. A quiet belt-drive 3-speed turntable plays every record in your collection and records them to a USB flash drive. The unit has built-in speakers and an internal amplifier so you don’t need any extra equipment.

Was £169.99, now £119.99 (29% off!) | Buy From Amazon

Sonos Play:1 Smart Wireless Speaker

They say: Fits in any space, fills any room, with a rich sound despite its size. Also works as a Sonos home cinema rear speaker. Connect your Play:1 to any Amazon Echo or Alexa-enabled device, then just ask for the music you love. Trueplay tuning: For the best sound possible, wherever you place your speaker. Wall mountable with compatible third party accessories. Comes with three years manufacturer free breakdown cover; terms and conditions apply.

Was £199.00, now £149.00 (save 25%) | Buy from Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation), Black

What Amazon says: Amazon Echo Dot is a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read the news, set alarms and more

Connects to speakers or headphones through Bluetooth or 3.5 mm stereo cable to play music from Amazon Music, Spotify and TuneIn. Play music simultaneously across multiple Echo devices and speakers connected via cable with multi-room music (Available for Amazon Music and TuneIn. Bluetooth not supported)

Was £49.99, now £34.99! | Buy now from Amazon.

All-new Amazon Echo (2nd generation), Charcoal Fabric

What Amazon says: Amazon Echo connects to Alexa – a cloud-based voice service-to play music, make calls, set alarms and timers, ask questions, check your calendar, weather, traffic and sports scores, manage to-do and shopping lists, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Just ask for a song, artist or genre from Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on Echo devices in different rooms, available for Amazon Music, TuneIn and Spotify (coming soon); Bluetooth not supported. Echo can also play audiobooks, radio stations, news briefings and more.

Was £89.99, now £69.99! | Buy now from Amazon.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker, Waterproof with Double-Up Connection

What Amazon says: Welcome to the world of Ultimate Ears. Hear your music like never before with Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM, the super-portable Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly big sound that is clear, crisp and full of big, beautiful bass. And even better, with 10 hours of playback and a completely waterproof design, you can take it anywhere. Go from picnics in the park to binge-watching shows with furry friends; from the beach to the shower and back without missing a beat. And if you need to really turn things up, quickly pair two together for even more sound.

Was £153.85, now £99.99 (save 35%) | Buy from Amazon.

Betron KBS08 Wireless Portable Travel Bluetooth Speaker

They say: The KBS08 Portable Speaker is equipped with Bluetooth technology that allows you to pair it quickly and easily with compatible devices. Whether it’s your smartphone, tablet or laptop - if it has Bluetooth, you’ll be able to establish a wireless connection between speaker and player to enjoy your favourite songs and albums without the hassle of wires.

Was £29.99, now £8.98 (70% off!) | Buy From Amazon

SONOS PLAYBAR Wireless Home Cinema Soundbar

They say: The 9-speaker design of the SONOS PLAYBAR wireless soundbar delivers room filling home theatre sound for your TV and wirelessly streams all the music on earth through one easy-to-use soundbar. Sonos HiFi sound for your TV Flood any room with epic, full-theatre HiFi sound. The PLAYBAR adjusts automatically to the differences between shoot ‘em up action flicks, Shakespearean dramas, and live concerts to deliver the sound as it was intended. Wirelessly stream all the music on earth Enjoy a universe of music in every room - your iTunes library, music services like Amazon Prime, Spotify and Napster, and more than 100,000 free Internet radio stations, podcasts and shows.

Was £699.99, now £599.99 (14% off!) | Buy From Amazon

All Time Low – Last Young Renegade CD (Was £8.99, now £5.50)

At The Drive In – in.ter a.li.a CD (Was £7.98, now £6.50)

Ben Folds – So There double vinyl (Was £21,99, now £18.50)

Black Sabbath – The Ultimate Collection CD (Was £6.25, now £5.25)

Blink 182 – California (Deluxe Edition) CD (Was £7.98, now £6.75)

Blondie – Pollinator CD (Was £7.98, now £6.80)

Chris Rea – Road Songs For Lovers CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

Citizen – As You Please CD (Was £10.99, now £9.25)

The Creation – Our Music Is Red With Purple Flashes vinyl (Was £18.61, now £15.50)

Cream – Fresh Cream boxset (Was £54.99, now £24.99)

David Bowie – Bowie At The Beeb vinyl box set (Was £60.22, now £50.99)

The Doors – Other Voices vinyl (Was £18.28, now £10.99)

ELO – ELO vinyl (Was £15.99, now £13.50)

Erra – Drift CD (Was £9.99, £6.99)

Foo Fighters – Concrete And Gold (Was £9.96, now £6.75)

Gary Numan – Savage (Songs from a Broken World) CD (Was £11.44, now £9.50)

Grateful Dead – Long Strange Trip (Highlights From The Motion Picture Soundtrack) vinyl (Was £24.99, now £17.80)

Grateful Dead – Fare Thee Well (July 5th) CD box set (Was £27.78, now £23.50)

Green Day – American Idiot vinyl (Was £35.99, now £29.99)

Ho99o9 – United States Of Horror CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

Iron Maiden – The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

Jeff Beck – Live vinyl (Was £23.88, now £19.99)

Jethro Tull – Too Old To Rock ‘N’ Roll: Too Young To Die! box set (Was £29.99, now £24.99)

Liam Gallagher – As You Were CD (Was £9.34, now £7.80)

Manchester Orchestra – A Black Mile To The Surface CD (Was £7.98, now £6.75)

Marilyn Manson – Heaven Upside Down vinyl (Was £19.99, now £16.99)

Neil Young – Time Fades Away vinyl (Was £18.99, now £14.99)

Nickelback – Feed The Machine CD (Was £7.00, now £5.95)

Paul Weller – Saturns Pattern vinyl (Was £17.99, now £15.25)

Pearl Jam – Let’s Play Two vinyl (Was £37.99, now £28.99)

Peter Gabriel – Long Walk Home double vinyl (Was £21.99, now £18.50)

Pixies – Head Carrier vinyl box set (Was £116.36, now £98.90)

Pretenders – Alone CD (Was £9.99, now £8.49)

Primal Scream – Sonic Flower Groove vinyl (Was £15.99, now £12.99)

Prophets Of Rage – Prophets Of Rage CD (Was £7.98, now £6.75)

PVRIS – All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell CD (Was £7.98, now £6.78)

Roxette – Good Karma vinyl (Was £21.57, now £17.99)

September Mourning – Volume II CD (Was £11.99, now £7.99)

Slowdive – Slowdive CD (Was £8.99, now £7.50)

Slowdive – Slowdive vinyl (Was £17.99, now £14.99)

Space – Spiders vinyl (Was £11.80, now £8.99)

Status Quo – Under The Influence vinyl (Was £18.28, now £13.50)

Stray From The Path – Only Death is Real CD (Was £7.99, now £6.25)

Thunder – Rip It Up CD (Was £7.98, now £6.75)

Thurston Moore – Rock N Roll Consciousness CD (Was £7.98, now £6.75)

U.K. Subs – The Gem Singles vinyl (Was £19.70, now £14.50)

Upon A Burning Body – Straight From The Barrio CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

Van Halen – Deluxe box set (Was £29.33, now £24.50)

Van Halen – Tokyo Dome In Concert box set (Was £56.48, now £47.99)

Van Morrison – Roll With The Punches vinyl (Was £19.99, now £16.99)

V/A – Classic Rock Anthems double vinyl (Was £18.99, now £12.75)

V/A – Indie Anthems double vinyl (Was £18.99, now £13.50)

V/A – The Man Who Fell To Earth box set (Was £43.95, now £35.99)

The War On Drugs – Lost In The Dream CD (Was £7.99, now £6.50)

The War On Drugs – Slave Ambient vinyl (Was £13.83, now £11.50)

Weezer – Pacific Daydream CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

William Patrick Corgan – Ogilala CD (Was £9.99, now £7.99)

Yardbirds – Roger The Engineer vinyl (Was £16.91, now £12.75)

You Me At Six – Night People CD (Was £7.98, now £6.50)

You Me at Six – Night People vinyl (Was £15.99, now £13.50)

