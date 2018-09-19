The best Bluetooth speaker deals

Getting a hold of a quality Bluetooth speaker doesn’t mean you have to break the bank or organise an elaborate heist.

We've kept a watchful eye on the best online deals to give you a round up of some quality pieces of kit which won’t hit you hard in the pocket. What does that mean for you? More money to spend on other important things like music, gig tickets, merch and sweet amber refreshment.

JBL Clip 2

JBL Clip 2: was £49.99 now £29.99 If you’re after a decent sounding, small Bluetooth speaker which won’t hit you hard in the pocket, you’d do well to check out the JBL Clip 2. Showing a marked improvement the original model, the JBL Clip 2’s battery provides up to 8 hours of constant playback, it’s water-resistant for up to 1 metre (for 30 mins) and features an adjustable carabiner. Perfect for David Lee Roth-style adventurers, then.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II: was £129.95 now £115.99 With eight hours of battery life, this Bluetooth speaker is available in four colours: blue, red, white and black. It handles bass well without distorting and offers crisp vocals. While a little light on features – although it'll announce the name of your device during the pairing process – this hand-sized Bose model still does the business. View Deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom: was £89.99 now £60.81 Shaped like a fat coffee mug, this rugged Bluetooth speaker is designed to cope with knocks and its IPX7 rating means it can float in shallow water for half an hour. If you have a like-minded friend who owns a Wonderboom, you can pair them together and raise the volume to arena show levels. Well, a fair bit, anyway. Great sound, fun design and at a penny shy of £65, what’s not to like?View Deal

Ultimate Ears Roll 2

Ultimate Ears Roll 2: was £79.99 now £63.90 Built for the great outdoors, this lightweight speaker – lighter than a can of pop – comes with a marine-grade bungee cord so you can strap it to whatever you like. It’s waterproof, too, meaning you can submerge it for up to half an hour in water with depths of one metre. In short, if you’re a canoeist who needs crystal clear music on the go, this is the Bluetooth speaker for you. It’s also suitable for those who prefer dry land. View Deal

Tribit XSound Go

Tribit XSound Go: was £29.79 now £23.79 What can you get for less than £30 these days? A PS4 game? Maybe. A couple of Dominos pizzas? Probably, if you pick the wrong night and skimp on toppings. What about this Bluetooth speaker? It’s lightweight, waterproof and comes with a lanyard for those all-important shower singing sessions. Battery life? 24 hours, if you keep it at a medium volume. Bass? Pokey. Those pizzas can wait until another, to be honest.View Deal

harman/kardon Onyx Studio 4

harman/kardon Onyx Studio 4: was £199.99 now £138 This jet-black powerhouse is about the size of a vinyl album and copes easily with bass-heavy tracks and its battery life comes in at around 8 hours. And, get this – the Onyx Studio 4 can be connected with over 100 other speakers to boost your sound and a definite visit from your local constabulary.View Deal

JBL Xtreme

JBL Xtreme: was £279.99 now £199.95 With a shape similar to that battleship cannon in that Cher video, the splash-proof Xtreme offers a powerful punch. With a 15-hour battery life, it also offers connectivity to up to three smartphones or tablets. Perfect, then if you and two trusted friends want to embark on five-hour DJ sets at your next house party.View Deal

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen – Beoplay A1

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen – Beoplay A1: was £229 now £179 Weighing in at just 600 grams – that’s almost the same as two human hearts – this beautifully-designed piece of Danish tech fits in the palm of your hand. A single charge of this splash-resistant, anodised aluminium powerhouse gives you 24 hours of battery life too. Perfect, if you want to listen to Ramones’ self-titled debut 48 and a bit times.View Deal

JBL Flip 4 – Black

JBL Flip 4 – Black: was £119.99 now £84.56 Unlike its predecessor – the merely ‘splash-proof’ Flip 3 – the latest model from JBL’s Flip range can be dunked in water. Also available in six other eye-catching colours (including a camouflage option, for soldiers on the move), you can talk to Siri or Google Now with one press of a button. In all, a a tip-top listening experience for a wallet-friendly price tag. View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve – Triple Black