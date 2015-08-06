The Bastard Sons premiere new album Smoke

Bluesy metallers The Bastard Sons are releasing their new album tomorrow, but to get you in the mood for a groove or two we’re streaming it right now!

Speaking to Metal Hammer about Smoke, the band say: ”We put our all into this album and couldn’t be prouder of Smoke! It’s the perfect example of what we’re all about, as a band and as people. It was so much fun to record and we can’t wait for everyone to check it out!“

The Bastard Sons’ debut album Smoke is released on 7th August, via Kaiju Records.