The 20 best metal albums of 2020 so far

Things might have taken an epic turn for the WTF? in the first few months of 2020, but some things haven’t changed. A host of metal’s biggest bands and most exciting new acts have released a stream of blockbusting albums which provide a welcome distraction for what’s going on outside the window.

Already, we’ve had classics from some of metal’s big guns. Nightwish pulled out the orchestral firepower with the none-more-grandiose Human. :II: Nature., Five Finger Death Punch delivered one of the finest albums of their career with F8, as did Ozzy Osbourne, who put his health issues behind him to deliver what may or may not be his final album, Ordinary Man.

There were killer records from returning veterans Testament, Ihsahn and My Dying Bride, while Ornassi Pazuzu and Jonathan Hultén fronted up for metal’s maverick wing. And then there’s Code Orange’s stellar Underneath – a stone cold next-generation classic.

There have been many more great albums released so far this year, and there will be more to come no matter what happens. But these are the 20 very best albums of 2020 so far.

Burning Witches – Dance With The Devil

Switzerland's Burning Witches have been flying the flag for adrenaline-fuelled heavy metal since 2015, but it was 2018’s Hexenhammer that made people really take notice. Since then, the band have welcomed new singer Laura Guldemond into their coven, and her histrionic snarl gives glam-smeared tracks like Dance With The Devil and Lucid Nightmare an edge that could cut steel. Brilliantly crafted, Dance With The Devil is a leather-clad triumph. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

Code Orange – Underneath

It’s not always easy to define a ‘perfect’ record, but you have to ask yourself what you want from a heavy band in 2020. Innovation? Ambition? Something that stops heavy music from chasing its tail and genuinely moves it forward? If the answer to all and any of those is yes, then this is perfection personified. If Code Orange's last album, Forever, was their Pretty Hate Machine then Underneath is very much The Downward Spiral – a 1,000 ft neon signpost for the rest of the world to follow, the first classic record of the decade, and one that confirms its creators’ position as the best band on planet Earth right now. Welcome to the future. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

Demons & Wizards – III

Blind Guardian mastermind Hansi Kürsch and Iced Earth founder Jon Schaffer’s first collaboration since 2016 is the strongest Demons & Wizards albums to date. Technology’s onward march over the last 14 years ensures that everything sounds even bigger and more overpowering in 2020 than was even conceivable the first time around, and you can sense Kürsch and Schaffer’s elation as their shared vision edges ever closer to the majestic music in their heads. The wizards’ return is pure magic. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

Five Finger Death Punch - F8

With upheaval plaguing them over the last three or four years, and with the band seemingly plateauing in their quest for festival headlining status in the UK during that period, a lot was riding on Five Finger Death Punch’s eighth album. Thankfully, they’ve pulled it off: at its best, F8 stands as the finest thing they’ve released – grander, more ambitious and, in the case of A Little Bit Off, more radio-friendly then they’ve ever been before. Their future is secure. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

Jonathan Hultén – Chants From Another Place

The maverick Swedish guitarist follows his 2017 EP with this magnificent collection of acoustic reveries. Stepping even further away from his regular gig with Tribulation, he taps into the wistful solemnity of old choral traditions, suffused with more modern elements from the folk movement of the late 60s. The result is 12 hypnotically immersive tracks composed largely of just acoustic guitar, a bit of piano and Hultén’s lustrous vocal harmonies. Throw on some headphones and take these songs out for a long walk in the woods, where they belong. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

Igorrr – Spirituality And Distortion

Gautier Serre’s previous efforts as Igorrr could be fairly dismissed as too random – his concoction of punishing metal, Baroque and electronica often sacrificed quality for weirdness. Not here. Vaguely rooted in the organic, metal-leaning bedrock of 2017’s Savage Sinusoid, this record is an aural journey across the planet. Engaging, congruous, steeped in mysticism and utterly unique, Igorrr’s greatest achievement. And it ends with funky bass. And a bleating sheep. Why? Because it’s Igorrr. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

Ihsahn – Telemark

The man responsible for most eloquently articulating black metal’s majestic progressive potential in the early 90s went back to the beginning with this EP. Named after his home county, with lyrics sung in his native Norwegian, it stripped back the experimentalism of his post-Emperor years to deliver something primal, swinging between stabbing guitars, magisterial BM and folk textures, then throwing covers of Iron Maiden’s Wrathchild and Lenny Kravitz’s Rock And Roll Is Dead on the end. There’s still no one else like him. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

In This Moment – Mother

On this seventh album, Maria Brink and co expand on the sonic sorcery of their past material, attempting to cast a heavier spell via 14 mantra-centric songs. Mother couldn’t be further from their melodic metalcore beginnings, having flourished into hard rock provocateurs fronted by a dark Lady Gaga. They dust down unexpected covers of classic rock chestnuts Fly Like An Eagle and We Will Rock You, but it’s their own songs that truly soar. With Mother, In This Moment have entered the next stage of their evolution. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

Kvelertak – Splid

Losing their singer hasn’t slowed Norway’s finest punk-metal loons down. With new boy Ivar Nikolaisen onboard, in Splid they’ve served up an album that pinballs between classic rock, thrash metal, goth-punk and any other genre they damn well please. One minute they’re unapologetically shimmying like Soundgarden taking on a biker gang in a bar fight, the next they're teaming up with Mastodon's Troy Sanders for a walloping anthem. The sound of a band carving out their own niche within their own niche. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

Loathe - I Let It In And It Took Everything

Liverpool’s Loathe have made an explosive impression on hearts and minds across the UK with a multitude of multimedia live dates and festival sets. Their amalgam of hefty, downtuned riffs, experimental electronics and lacerating screams have already endeared them to a growing, loyal crowd. Confirmation that they’re one of the most exciting bands to emerge from the British underground in a long time Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

Lovebites – Electric Pentagram

The new wave of Japanese talent continues to crash ashore. Forged from bassist Miho’s deep-seated reverence for 80s NWOBHM and accompanied by an exuberant flair for neo-classical technicality, Lovebites’ third album finds the band pushing the envelope even further, with the emphasis on songwriting whilst fearlessly dipping their toes into more symphonic waters. In their pursuit for power metal supremacy, these young heroines are showing no signs of slowing down. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

My Dying Bride – The Ghost Of Orion

The Bradford linchpins long ago carved out a reputation as metal’s foremost miserabilists, and The Ghost Of Orion proudly upholds that. Frontman Aaron Stainthrope slips effortless between wounded vulnerability and monstrous aggression, and there’s a solemn profundity to MDB’s music that benefits from the onset of middle age. This is the sound of a band that have lived, loved and suffered. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

Myrkur – Folkesange

Since 2014, Myrkur – aka Amalie Bruun – has aggressively rejected outdated notions of how metal should sound and who should play it. With Folkesange she takes an even more unexpected left turn – this is a captivating collection of folk songs written in the old Nordic tradition. The complete lack of metal might alienate some listeners, but those open to exploring this exotic primeval realm will find a unique and satisfying voyage that all but eliminates the distance between our present and our past. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

The Night Flight Orchestra – Aeromantic

The Swedes’ fifth album bursts at the seams with brilliantly memorable and meticulously crafted radio rock anthems. All it takes is five minutes in the NFO’s company. Listen to Divinyls, This Boy’s Last Summer or indeed any of these songs and if you don’t fall in love with them, you must be dead inside and wholly unworthy of Strid’s effortlessly classy croon. The rest of us can just marvel at how these stylish bastards keep serving up gem after sparkling gem. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

Nightwish – Human. :II: Nature.

Nightwish’s ninth album is a formidable double-headed hydra: literally one part half symphonic metal opus, one half balls-to-the-wall orchestra-standard instrumentals. Exploring themes relating to humanity and nature, Human. :II: Nature. expands the richly produced sound of 2015’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful into new, spellbinding territories with a few scattered homages to their illustrious career. It puts their talents to every test going, and they emerge utterly victorious. A triumph for Nightwish on every level. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

Oranssi Pazuzu – Mestarin Kynsi

The Finnish shamans fifth album sees them pulling back the dizzying scale of their sonic assault for a feverish, 51-minute headtrip which unleashes a blinding psychedelic maelstrom that lacks neither the ambition nor the intensity of its predecessors. Not for the faint-hearted, Mestarin Kynsi is an intense and captivating departure from this earthly realm. You might need a walk and a bit of sunshine when it’s over, if only to clear your head for your inevitable return. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

Ozzy Osbourne – Ordinary Man

The best Ozzy album in years, Ordinary Man hits the target hard and often, brims with energy throughout and has plenty of that irresistible sense of mischief that typified the Double-O’s early records. Most importantly, Ozzy is in fine voice and sounds like he’s having a blast, even as he repeatedly ponders his mortality – unsurprising given recent health issues. If age is finally catching up with the Prince Of Darkness, the memo has definitely not arrived on his desk. An admirably strong way to take a (possibly) final bow. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Viscerals

The Newcastle psych-doom quintet look set to continue their march towards the top of the UK rock tree with their third full-length. An unhinged examination of the human body, health and “the essence that forgoes intellect”, Viscerals is their most consistently enjoyable – and head-cracking – album to date. Frontman Matt Baty leads the charge with some viscous performances reminiscent of Jesus Lizard’s David Yow, while Hell’s Teeth is the catchiest effort Pigs x 7 have ever created. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

Sylosis – Cycle Of Suffering

The decade-plus since the release of their stellar debut album, Conclusion Of An Age, has been a bit of a mixed bag for Sylosis, but their fans’ patience has been rewarded with Cycle Of Suffering. Pushing themselves to the forefront of what modern metal can do without losing their identity, tracks such as Disintegrate and Apex Of Disdain demonstrate that the art of the riff goes further than offering a blunt writing tool to get heads banging. Sylosis are back. Hope you’re prepared. Buy from Amazon | Listen on Spotify

