The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Even with the sun shining and the festival season about to fully kick off, we still can't quite believe it's almost summer. Naturally, that means there's a tonne of albums due to appear over the coming weeks, which (luckily for us) also means a veritable bounty of new singles to pick through each week.

Last week, Coheed And Cambria took top spot with their superb Comatose (and in fairness, what says summer better than power-pop inflected sing-alongs?). A taste of their upcoming album Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind, the song is yet more proof that Coheed frontman Claudio Sanchez is a genius when it comes to crafting high-concept earworms.

But, time (or should that be Zeit?) moves on and we're on to another week of new metallic gems for your listening pleasure. As ever, a vote at the bottom of the feature will let you have your say, crowning the best new track of the week from Rammstein and Bullet For My Valentine to Conjurer, Blind Guardian and Floor Jansen. Might even be worth cracking out the barbeque if the sun holds out, get into that summer spirit.

1. Parkway Drive - Glitch

Parkway Drive’s brand of ultra anthemic metal continues to deliver the goods. Four years since the release of their last album, the Aussies show they haven’t forgotten how it feels to stand astride some of the world’s biggest stages as Glitch comes fully loaded with arena-sized riffs and a chorus that begs to be sung en masse. No word on an album yet, but with their long-delayed tour set for this Autumn surely it’s only a matter of time…

2. Lamb Of God - Nevermore

The first track from brand new studio album Omens, Nevermore has everything you could possibly want from a new LOG jam - massive grooves, skin-flaying riffs and a guttural showing from Randy Blythe, whose snarls just don't seem to soften with age. There's an almost mechanical, grinding propulsion to this song. The early signs for the new record are very good indeed.

3. A.A. Williams - Evaporate

A.A Williams' Evaporate captures the London death gospel songstress in her element; stylishly sombre and intensely brooding, this ghostly gem is a haunting experience from start to finish. While first grounded by a weighty, chugging rhythm, Williams’ vocals soon emerge to lift the track from the earth by sending it straight to the heavens.

4. Soulfly - Scouting The Vile (feat. John Tardy)

Max Cavalera’s love for extreme metal is well documented, but it’s still gratifying to hear Soulfly fully exploring classic death metal on Scouting The Vile. With Obituary's John Tardy providing guest vocals it’s no surprise that the track doffs its cap heavily to the Floridian death metal legends, but there’s also an inimitable sense of Cavalera brilliance to it all that throws right back to Beneath The Remains-era Sepultura.

5. Hammer King - I Am The Pariah

With a name like ‘Hammer King’ there was little chance that these Germans would be plying techno-metal mash-ups, and sure enough I Am The Pariah waves the trad metal flag with pride. The first single from the band’s upcoming album Kingdemonium, I Am The Pariah is cut from the same cloth that has swaddled the likes of Saxon through to Hammerfall, Powerwolf and beyond.

6. Stake - F*ck My Anxiety

Back with their second album since rebranding as Stake (formerly known as Steak Number Eight), F*ck My Anxiety is exactly the kind of mind-warping alt-metal madness we’ve come to love from the Belgians. From its trippy video (complete with raised middle finger mask) to the clattering riffs that sit somewhere between Helmet, Mr. Bungle and Faith No More, F*ck My Anxiety is a suckerpunch to the senses.

7. R3VO - Artificial Pleasure

Hailing from Berlin and plying a sound that sits somewhere between Muse and Marmozets, R3VO’s Artifical Pleasure is exactly the blast of thrumming electro prog metal that the scene needs. Taken from the band’s forthcoming EP Fireflies, the band are carving their own intricate niche in the scene.

8. The Devil Wears Prada - Salt

If massive choruses and frantic, hyperactive riffs are your idea of heaven, then The Devil Wears Prada's Salt are the Saint Peter of metalcore's pearly gates. Closer stylistically to the UK's take on metalcore (think Architects, While She Sleeps or even Sempiternal-era BMTH), Salt is all about making its hooks as massive as possible, crafting an addictive earworm that's near impossible to dislodge.

9. Holding Absence feat. Alphawolf - Aching Longing

Teaming up with Aussie metalcore troupe Alpha Wolf, Holding Absence’s Aching Longing

10. Blind Guardian - Blood Of The Elves

Long-time stalwarts of heavy metal, Blind Guardian’s output can fall anywhere from Dungeons & Dragons whimsy to full epic metal rampage. Blood Of The Elves falls decidedly more on the side of the latter, harkening back to the sheer bombast of a song like Another Holy War, exactly the kind of battle-ready tune needed to get the masses rampaging through the summer’s festival fields. If this is the direction their new album The God Machine is taking, we're very interested.