TeamRock's 'Quiz of the Day'

A Swedish couple ran into trouble with authorities after trying to name their baby Metallica. Michael and Karolina Tomaro went to court with the country’s National Tax Authority about naming their daughter after the rock band. The six-month-old has been baptised Metallica, but tax officials said the name was “inappropriate”. Under Swedish law, both first names and surnames need to win the approval of authorities before they can be used.

