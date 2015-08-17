TeamRock Radio: The Playlist

This week’s new additions to the TeamRock playlist include Disturbed, Five Finger Death Punch, Children Of Bodom, Chris Cornell, frnkiero andthe cellabration, Gary Clarke Jr., Muse, Slaves and Tesseract, while Lamb Of God clamber up onto the A List like a lithe metal monkey, and Nightwish and Slayer complete similarly epic journeys onto the B List.

**A-List **Bring Me The Horizon – Throne (RCA) Bullet For My Valentine – You Want A Battle (Here’s A War) (RCA) Disturbed – The Vengeful One (Reprise) Disturbed – Immortalized (Reprise) [new addition] Five Finger Death Punch – Jekyll & Hyde (ElevenSeven) Five Finger Death Punch – Hell To Pay (ElevenSeven) [new addition] Lamb Of God – Overlord (Nuclear Blast)New Found Glory – Vicious Love (Hopeless) [up from B]

B-List Clutch – X-Ray Visions (Weathermaker) Coheed & Cambria – You Got Spirit, Kid (300) Keith Richards – Trouble (Virgin EMI) Motorhead – Electricity (UDR) Neck Deep – Gold Steps (Hopeless) Nightwish – Endless Forms Most Beautiful (Nuclear Blast) [up from C] Shinedown – Cut The Cord (Atlantic) Slayer – Repentless (Nuclear Blast) [up from C] Trivium – Silence In The Snow (Roadrunner)

C-List Alabama Shakes – Shoegaze (Rough Trade) Biters – Low Lives In Hi Definition (Earache) Children Of Bodom – I Worship Chaos (Nuclear Blast) [new addition] Chris Cornell – Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart (Universal) [new addition] Crossfaith – Xeno (UNFD) Don Broco – Superlove (Epic) Fightstar – Animal Foo Fighters – Outside (Columbia) frnkiero andthe cellabration - .weighted. (Hassle) [new addition] Gary Clark Jr. – Grinder (Warner) [new addition] Ghost – From The Pinnacle To The Pit (Spinefarm) Muse – Psycho (Warner) [new addition] PVRIS – Fire (Rise) Slaves – Sockets (EMI) [new addition] Tesseract - Messenger (Kscope) [new addition]