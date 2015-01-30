TeamRock.com's Tracks Of The Week

As Friday prepares to do some sort of tag-team move with Saturday, that means just one thing – it’s time for TeamRock.com’s tracks of week.

**Black Peaks – Glass Built Castles **Brighton-based quartet Black Peaks are gearing up to release their full-length debut album later this year. For now, fans of the band’s ethereal post-rock and crunching prog riffs will have to make do with this single, which is available from their Bandcamp page. For £1, it’s exceptional value – you get at least four different songs rolled up into one infectious four-minute bundle.

Against The Current featuring Set It Off – Uptown Funk This collaborative cover of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk turns the sass up all the way up to 11. This Youtube clip alone has enjoyed over half a million views in less than a week, so whoever had the idea to do this surely must have taken the rest of the week off.

**Trickfinger – After Below **Trickfinger is the alter-ego of former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante, who revealed this week that he’s been working on a full-length experimental dance album. The hypnotic After Below is the result of becoming disillusioned with traditional songwriting techniques. “I started being serious about following my dream to make electronic music, and to be my own engineer, five years ago,” explains Frusciante, “and I was excited about finding new methods for creating music.” Expect the album in April.

**Napalm Death – Smash A Single Digit **This punishing track is taken from the Birmingham grindcore kings’ latest album, Apex Predator – Easy Meat. The promo – which is made up of an impressive 1093 separate drawings by artist Lisbet Fredslund – looks like a violent reimagining of A-Ha’s Take On Me video.

**Scott Weiland & The Wildabouts – Modzilla **This week, Scott Weiland’s new band posted a taster of their forthcoming debut album, Blaster, which is due out at the end of March. Modzilla is unfussy, fuzzy, a little bit slinky and boasts a groove which will steal your record player’s stylus.