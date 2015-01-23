As the weekend looms over us like a 48-hour party cloud, that can mean only one thing – it’s time for TeamRock.com’s tracks of the week…

BODY COUNT – INSTITUTIONALIZED 2014 This week, Ice–T’s rap metallers Body Count unveiled their video to accompany their cover of Suicidal Tendencies’ 1983 classic, Institutionalized. The frontman has updated Mike Muir’s angry adolescent lyrics to those of a 56-year-old man who just wants to kick back with some time on his Xbox. And it’s just as brilliant as you’d expect.

**WE ARE HARLOT – DANCING ON NAILS **Danny Worsnop sent shockwaves through the rock world this week after announcing that he’d quit Asking Alexandria to focus on his new band, We Are Harlot. With this new single steeped in 80s arena rock bravura, the vocalist’s career looks set to take an interesting yet equally thrilling turn. We’ll overlook the fact he’s taken to wearing a scarf indoors, though.

BOB DYLAN – STAY WITH ME Dylan pays tribute to Sinatra with an album of covers in Shadows In The Night, his first album since 2012’s Tempest. Here’s his Americana-makeover of Ol’ Blue Eyes’ Stay With Me, which was originally recorded in December 1963.

MARDUK – FRONTSCHWEIN German for a soldier serving on the frontline, Norrköping’s black metal quartet serve up a blast of pulverising grind as a taster of their latest album of the same name.

**THE PRODIGY – NASTY **Taken from their forthcoming album, The Day Is My Enemy, lead single Nasty is a maelstrom of filthy beats, teeth-loosening bass and sneering vocals. Everything you’d want and expect from the dance legends. Plus, watch this anti-hunting video, for fox sake.