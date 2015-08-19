Stream the new album by Buckcherry

Buckcherry are streaming their new album, Rock ‘n’ Roll, the follow-up to 2013’s Confessions album and last year’s Fuck EP.

The album includes the June single Bring It On Back, and The Madness, launched as a video last month.

“There’s been so much talk about how rock ‘n’ roll is dead and all of this bullshit,” says frontman Josh Todd. “The funny thing is, that’s been going on since we put out our first record in 1999. We wanted to call the new album Rock ‘n’ Roll, because this is what we’ve been doing our whole lives. We focused on making a record that encompasses all of what we are. You get every flavor of Buckcherry.”

Buckcherry tour the US throughout September.