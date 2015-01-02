Soundtrack: TeamRock.com's Tracks Of The Week

We’ve lost track of what day it is over the last week or so, what with all the Christmas food and bad telly. But we’ve been reliably informed it’s Friday, so that can only mean one thing – it’s time for our Tracks Of The Week roundup.

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS – WE LIKE IT LOUD

Hot on the heels of their single, Kick Me, Florida’s Sleeping With Sirens have made this boisterous anthem available as a free download to usher in the New Year. We always thought that frontman Kellin Quinn’s vocals sounded a bit like a small boy trapped down a well, but we’ve since learned he actually sings in a leggero tenor style. Which we assume is Italian for small boy trapped down a well. Catch them in the spring, when they hit the UK with Pierce The Veil.

NEW FOUND GLORY – STUBBORN

New Found Glory’s latest single is slightly moodier than their usual effervescent pop-punk and Chad Gilbert’s languid riff will not leave your head for days. A bit like the song’s title, we suppose. Ah… clever.

VEIL OF MAYA – PHOENIX

No sooner had 2014 become so last year, this Chicago deathcore quartet kicked off 2015 with a taster of their as-yet-untitled album. Phoenix is the first song to feature their new vocalist Lukas Magyar and, with the right volume, it’ll put you through a wall. Yep, just like the start of Back To The Future.

**RAY TORO – FOR THE LOST AND BRAVE **

The former My Chemical Romance guitarist’s piano-led song is reminiscent of Peter Cetera’s 1986 single Glory Of Love. And people just thought Ray was all Sideshow Bob hair and riffs.

**BEARTOOTH – BODY BAG **

Beartooth’s 2014 debut album Disgusting will be responsible for many new bands trying to ape their molasses-thick guitar and bass tone. Check out this kick arse song to find to why. A word of warning, though – we won’t be held responsible if you destroy everything around you.