Saints Row gets a comic hero spin-off Agents of Mayhem

Deep Silver and Saints Row developer Volition has announced a brand new game coming for PC and next-gen consoles next year called Agents of Mayhem.

Agents of Mayhem follows the comic hero exploits of an agency called M.A.Y.H.E.M. (the Multinational Agency for Hunting Evil Masterminds) as they head to Seoul in South Korea to battle the evil forces of L.E.G.I.O.N. (the League of Evil Gentlemen Intent on Obliterating Nations).

Volition have stated that Agents of Mayhem will feature open world comic book nonsense set in the same universe as their daft, over-the-top gangster series Saints Row which reached peak ridiculousness with Saints Row IV which saw the Third Street Saints, the series’ eponymous gang of heroes, save Earth from an alien invasion.

Agents of Mayhem will be released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One sometime in 2017.