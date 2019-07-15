Prime Day deal: save 20% on The Beatles White Album vinyl editions!

Amazon Prime Day has a few bargain-priced boxsets and vinyl releases in the next 24 hours, including these two vinyl 2018 editions of The Beatles' The Beatles, aka The White Album.

To celebrate the album's 50th anniversary, last year The White Album was released in four formats, including these vinyl editions featuring Giles Martin and Sam Okell’s new stereo remix “sourced directly from the original four-track and eight-track session tapes”. The 4LP set includes The Esher Demos, the demos for the album recorded at George Harrison's house Kinfuans in Esher, Surrey. The 2LP set also features the new stereo remix in a 180-gram black vinyl set.

Deluxe Edition 4 LP set: Originally £67.99, it's reduced today to £54.24 – 20% off.

Double vinyl: Originally £36.09, it's now £25.75 – 28% off.

Other boxsets in the Prime Day sale!

(Image credit: n/a) Led Zeppelin – Coda Super Deluxe Edition: was £108.54, now £69.56

Zep's last album gets a bad reputation but this super deluxe box really did unearth some extras: CD1: Original album newly remastered in Japanese replica gatefold sleeve, with 8-color embossed printing. CDs 2/3: Companion audio in a new sleeve wallet with 6-color embossed printing, featuring 15 previously unreleased recordings from 1968 - 1974. Vinyl 1: Original album newly remastered in gatefold sleeve replicating the original album on 180 gram vinyl. Vinyl 2-3: Companion audio on 180 gram vinyl in a new capacity sleeve featuring negative artwork based on the original album artwork, and featuring the 15 previously unreleased tracks. This first pressing includes an LP sized, individually numbered, high quality print of the original album cover (one of 30,000), not to mention an album-size 72-page hardback book.

(Image credit: n/a) David Bowie – Who Can I Be Now? 1974-1976 boxset: was £104.73, now £69.83

A 12 CD box that features all of the material officially released by Bowie during the so-called 'American' phase of his career from 1974 to 1976 – Diamond Dogs, David Live, Young Americans, Station to Station – and a bunch of other stuff besides, including The Gouster, an abandoned work-in-progress that laid the ground work for Young Americans, Live At Nassau Coliseum 76, and a new compilation entitled RE:CALL 2, a collection of single versions and non-album b-sides. With a 128 page book and a much more respectable price, it could be time to snap up this definitive look at Bowie's second (3rd?) wave.

(Image credit: n/a) Bob Dylan – Another Self Portrait (1969-1971), The Bootleg Series Vol. 10: was £90.54, now £44.90

50% off this highly-rated Dylan box from 2013. This four-disc deluxe boxed set includes the first complete release of the historic August 1969 Isle of Wight Festival performance, the Self Portrait album remixed, and two hardcover books by Greil Marcus.

(Image credit: Amazon) Bon Jovi – The Albums vinyl boxset: was £189.46, now £135.69

24 LP box set featuring all of Bon Jovi’s studio albums remastered on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl. In the set are all of the band’s studio albums, including 6 albums available on vinyl for the very first time plus an ‘Extras’ bonus discs featuring rare b-sides from Bon Jovi’s international single releases and both Jon Bon Jovi's solo records.

(Image credit: Amazon) Kraftwerk – 3-D The Catalogue vinyl boxset: was £148.32, now £101.63

An eight-album vinyl boxset from Kraftwerk from 2017, featuring the band's albums as performed live in the leading museums of the world. The art-work is as cool as you would expect and at 31% off, it's one of the biggest discounts of Prime Day.


