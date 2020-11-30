Nixon Metallica watches: prices slashed for Cyber Monday

Okay, we'll admit it: of all the band paraphernalia that has come and gone over the years, these Metallica-branded watches are the ones that have given us the most merch envy. Even if you're not usually one for band-branded attire, you kinda have to agree that these are pretty cool.
Metallica and Nixon first teamed up for the range back in 2018, and while they usually go in excess of $125, right now you can save serious money across the whole range.
The very attractive …And Justice For All watch has been reduced from $250 to $200, while the All Black, Pushead, Kill ‘Em All and Hardwired Time Teller designs are down to $100 from their RRP of $125. Be quick, because they've sold out before, and they'll probably do it again.
The offers on the Metallica range runs alongside a massive 20% off sale across the whole website which runs until the end of today (November 30) in both the US and UK – although the Metallica watches aren't listed in the UK store, so it might be worth switching your location on the Nixon website to see if you can nab one.
Metallica x Nixon: ...And Justice For All: Was
$250, now $200
Featuring a cracked marble design lifted straight from the cover of Metallica's classic 1988 album ...And Justice For All, this Nixon has a classy look and is protected by a recessed crystal face.View Deal
Metallica x Nixon All Black: Was
$125, now $100.00
The Nixon All Black Time Teller is for you if you're looking at a more subtle look in the Metallica range. It features custom 'nail' hour and minutes hands, a 'Metallica barb' seconds hand and custom 'Torq screw indices.View Deal
Metallica x Nixon: Pushead design: Was
$125, now $100.00
This Nixon design features the artwork of Brian Schroeder (a.k.a. Pushead), who has worked with Metallica on numerous occasions, including the album cover for St. Anger, album illustrations and t-shirt designs – with this particular design taken from the Damage Inc. single artwork.
View Deal
Metallica x Nixon: Kill 'Em All design: Was $125, now $100.00
Possibly the thrashiest watch ever made, as Metallica's debut album is celebrated via the medium of attractive Nixon timepiece. Check out those hands: one based on the band's logo, one based on that bloodied hammer from the cover of Kill 'Em All. View Deal
Metallica x Nixon: Hardwired design: Was $125, now $100.00
Imagine if this watch was hardwired to self-destruct. Well: you'd never buy it, would you? But it isn't. It's guaranteed waterproof to 100m /10 ATM, and comes with a two-year warranty. What's more, it looks fucking great. View Deal
