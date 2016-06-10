TeamRock's Tracks Of The Week

If these six songs were on Tinder, we’d swipe right then take them all for a lovely cup of coffee in that place your friend’s always banging on about. You know, the place that does a good panini. Near the park. That one.

DESCENDENTS – Victim Of Me

First, Milo went to college. Then he broke the band up (a few times). Now, he’s got them writing together again. This is the seminal punk band’s first new track for about 12 years – taken from their ridiculously titles forthcoming album Hypercaffium Spazzinate – and at one minute 37 seconds long, it’s pretty much business as usual. And it sounds great.

STEVEN BATTELLE – The Jump

It’s been a couple of years since Derby’s LostAlone called it quits. Now, frontman Steven Battelle has returned with his first solo single. It’s a glossy, poppy number, but one with a slightly deranged edge that descends into a kind of chaos with a dramatic climax propelled by a rather creepy-sounding children’s choir.

BLINK-182 – Rabbit Hole

Here’s another track from Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge-less new record, California. It’s a little harder to get into than the ones they’ve unveiled already, but despite that, Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba sounds like a natural fit. Punchy, spiky and containing a good deal of profanity, it’s caught somewhere between early and later Blink – jaded and nostalgic, but also full of fire and energy.

VANNA – The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

Boston post-hardcore types Vanna will release their sixth album, All Hell, at the start of July, and this punchy, anthemic song is taken from it. It’s dark and grisly, Davey Muise shouting – presumably at his demons – “Shut them up, get them out of my head.” It’s powerful stuff full of tense emotions delivered with intense energy.

MOOSE BLOOD – Knuckles

Canterbury pop-punks have unveiled this melancholy number from their forthcoming second album, Blush. A poignant ode that recalls memories of an all-too-fleeting summer, it’s a song that’s almost guaranteed to help their ascent into the mainstream. It also sounds a little bit like Blink-182, which is fine with us.

MESHIAAK – Drowning, Fading, Falling

A veritable metal supergroup from Australia, Meshiaak’s line-up features former Slayer, Anthrax, Testament and Earth drummer Jon Dette, as well as members of Teramaze and 4-Arm. No surprise, then, that the band live up to their pedigree – this song, from forthcoming debut album Alliance, is a beautifully ferocious blast of metal mayhem.