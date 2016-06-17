TeamRock's Tracks Of The Week

“Ah, music,” he said, wiping his eyes. “A magic beyond all we do here!”

Not our words, but the words of the late Professor Albus Dumbledore. We’re pretty certain these six songs would put the noted academic under a spell of some sort…

GONE IS GONE – Stolen From Me

The new supergroup comprising the Troys from Mastodon and Queens Of The Stone Age – plus At The Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar and Mike Zarin – have released this appropriately shadowy video for this shadowy, glowering riffs. And yes, it’s just as heavy and slow and monolithic as you’d imagine it would be.

BIFFY CLYRO – Animal Style

The beginning of this new Biffy Clyro song – taken from their forthcoming seventh album, Ellipsis – doesn’t really sound much like Biffy Clyro at all, but by the time this fist-pumping, adrenalin-infused, snarling track is in full-flow, you can definitely hear it. Still, it marks another surprising – and more punky – direction for the Scottish trio. Here’s a thought… Simon Neil spent much time in California writing the new album, so is the song title a reference to part of In-N-Out Burger’s not-so-secret menu option?

VOMITFACE – Senior Pictures

With a name like Vomitface, it’s clear that this Toronto-based Trio are literally holding nothing back. Recently relocated to the Canadian city from New York City, this track, from their forthcoming debut album, Hooray For Me, is a disaffected and nihilistic blast of discordance and attitude. It was recorded by Steve Albini, too, which makes perfect sense.

CROWN THE EMPIRE – Zero

Apocalyptic metalcore types Crown The Empire have unleashed this video for new song Zero. It’s not a Smashing Pumpkins cover, but an original track from their forthcoming album, Retrograde. Combing epic, almost cinematic, melodies with belligerent breakdowns, it’s an ambitious song that’s breathless and reckless in equal measure.

GOJIRA – The Shooting Star

A new Gojira album is always something to celebrate, and the French heavy metallers aren’t disappointing. At least, not with this spacey track, taken from their sixth album, Magma. A doom-laden, dark and insistent tune, it marches forwards with slow intensity but is as powerful and captivating as ever.

BILLY TALENT – Afraid Of Heights

The title track from the Canadian band’s forthcoming fifth track is prime Billy Talent – spiky pink infused with singalong melodies and a knack for being poppy, but not too poppy. And as lyric videos go, this animated one is also incredibly stylish and well worth a look while you listen. Sadly, Ian D’Sa’s hair isn’t featured, but rest assured it remains as awesome as ever.

