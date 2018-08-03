Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from You Me At Six, Sleaford Mods and more

Fridays. They come around so quickly, don't they? And with them, a veritable barrage of fine new sounds follow in their wake. This week we have raucous indie-pop, wrester-made rock'n'roll and an appearance from the Modfather himself. But before all that, it's time to bid a hefty congratulations to last week's winners, not least to Monster Truck, who managed to just pip two-time previous TOTW winners IDLES to first place.

The big question now, of course, is which of this week's songs will be catapulted to glory – and the only way to work that out is to listen to each of the tracks below. First, let's take a look back at last week's winner.

You Me At Six - 3am

It's summer, in case you hadn't noticed, and this breezy slice of electro-tinged indie pop is just the thing to quench your summer thirst, based as it is around getting absolutely off your tits. The video, which follows the band on a raucous night out on the tiles, is quite the laugh too. On the video, the band says: "The idea came from watching The Wolf Of Wall Street. In the film there's a scene where the main protagonist, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, has a split reality when under the influence of what he believes to be true and what is actually true." Drink responsibly, kids.

Sleaford Mods - Stick In A Five And Go

Everyone's favourite midlands-based post-punk-cum-hip-hop two-piece made a comeback this week, with this track which tells the tale of a protagonist hell-bent on seeking a violent revenge on some random bloke from Leeds. On the new material, the band say: "The lead tracks are mostly full of violent tendencies that only transpire through imagination. People are powerless under the political monster, and the intense anger and frustration morphs into illusions of attacking each other through the bravado of social media, depression and paranoia."

Paul Weller - Movin On

There was a man who used to walk up and down the platforms at New Cross Gate train station shouting "Paul Weller! He's the Modfather!" over and over again back in the late 90s. Now, our feeling is that he might find himself a little disappointed with this new material from Weller, which turns its back on the Mod movement entirely to focus on soft, twinkly, string-lead heartland rock'n'roll. Which is apt, given the title. On the new song, Weller says: “I’m never, ever too proud to give a song over to someone else, to see what they might be able to bring to [a song]. That’s what it’s about really, I always want to see what people can add to my ideas. The older you get, and the more stuff you’ve done, the more important that is.”

Fozzy - Burn Me Out

Wrestler-made rock'n'roll must be its very own genre by now, and this new track from Fozzy, with its crunching riffs and devil-may-care lyrics is a fine example of how it should sound. Frontman Chris Jericho says of the track: "Four out of five dentists have clarified that Burn Me Out is the song of the summer – and the one that didn’t likes Justin Bieber, so who cares what he thinks – and this video illustrates that! High energy, filled with multiple hooks and hot chicks… it's the ultimate House Party, and we aren’t talking about Kid N Play!"

Cedric Burnside - Ain't Gonna Take No Mess

There's coming from musical royalty, and then there's Cedric Burnside – son of Calvin, grandson of R.L., third of his name, etc. for sure, them's some big shoes to fill, but with track Cedric handles it with aplomb, adding a haze of sleaze and Zeppelineqsue rock'n'roll fuzz to his take on the traditional blues.

Kikagaku Moyo - Gatherings

If there's one thing we're usually sorely lacking in TOTW, it's formidable Japanese psych-rock. Well, this week we right that wrong with this new track from Kikagaku Moyo, which goes heavy on beefy, bluesy guitar and proggy organ. On the track, the band says: “Gatherings is the oldest song on this record. With this song, we’re expressing our journey in the world. We’ve gathered everyone in the band’s ideas in this song along with the ideas and influences of the places we’ve visited throughout our travels.”

Sumac - Attis' Blade

Sumac is truly the most delicious of all the herbs, so it follows that the newest release from sludge-metallers SUMAC should be a supremely tasty offering. Laboured puns aside, this propulsive, dirgey deep-dive into love and all its raw emotions is thunderingly loud and seductively heavy. Frontman Aaron Turner says of the new material: "While all [of new album] Love In Shadow was written before our recording session with [Japanese artist] Haino, that experience further bolstered our confidence to travel further into territories free of preconceived structure and melody. Immediacy, intuition, and risk have become an increasingly important aspect of our music making."

FEHM - The Sea To Come

We've another love song to round things off this week – there must be something in the air – and this one is just as unconventional as the one which proceeds it. From Leeds post-punks FEHM, this track shimmers like The Cure at their most impossibly romantic, with a vocal turn which would've made The Chameleons proud. On the track, the band says: "The Sea To Come is primarily a love song written in an unconventional way. It flutters through times of struggle whilst knowing, whoever it may be, at any cost, will always be there for you.”

