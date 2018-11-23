Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from Weezer, Queensryche, Venom and more

A new single from everyone's favourite prog metallers Queensryche, Weezer and Gerard Way's musical reinventions, two different shades of pop punk and Free Money: we have it all and more for you in this week's round up of fresh new tunes. Before we get on to all that, it's time to announce the winners of last week's vote. Congrats to Welsh metallers I Fight Bears, whose take on an 80s classic won them gold indeed.

3. He Danced Ivy - New Stain

2. The Virginmarys - Look Out For My Brother

1. I Fight Bears - Gold

So, who'll battle their way to glory this week?

For now, let's take a look back at last week's 80s-tastic winning song.

